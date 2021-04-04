Some new apartments could be on the horizon for downtown Grand Junction.
On March 25, the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors were pitched Ivity Lofts, a 52-unit apartment complex by Jamis Companies, a real estate company in Denver.
“It’s very preliminary,” said Brandon Stam, executive director of the DDA. “Right now they’re designing and making sure everyone is on board.”
The space in question is at 600 White Ave., where White Hall stood for over half a century before a fire in September 2011 gutted the building.
The city bought the property and demolished it a few years later. Various developers have come in wanting to develop housing but nothing has come to fruition.
Infilling open space with housing has been a priority for the DDA for a while, Stam said.
Christi Reece, Realtor and leader of the Christi Reece Group at 128 N. Fifth St., Suite 1A, said that there’s a demand for housing in the area.
“I think we need every type of housing downtown that we can get,” Reece said. “Anything that pops up right now is filled pretty quickly.”
There’s a dirt plot near the old R-5 High School Building at the corner of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, too. Reece said her team has been working on developing townhomes to capitalize on the demand and lack of supply.
More people are moving to Grand Junction and Mesa County, she said, and the area’s housing infrastructure needs to keep pace.
“It’s super hot. People like being close to downtown, and we have a vibrant one here,” Reece said.