The Mesa County Department of Human Services announced Friday the hiring of Lindsay Bullock as the director of the Mesa County Workforce Center.

Bullock, a business graduate of Colorado Mesa University, was a small business owner from 2009 to 2016 before joining the Mesa County Department of Human Services. In 2017, she became an eligibility specialist with the department. Shortly after, she became an eligibility supervisor before moving over to the Mesa County Workforce Center as its career development supervisor.