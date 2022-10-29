The Mesa County Department of Human Services announced Friday the hiring of Lindsay Bullock as the director of the Mesa County Workforce Center.
Bullock, a business graduate of Colorado Mesa University, was a small business owner from 2009 to 2016 before joining the Mesa County Department of Human Services. In 2017, she became an eligibility specialist with the department. Shortly after, she became an eligibility supervisor before moving over to the Mesa County Workforce Center as its career development supervisor.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the next director of the Mesa County Workforce Center,” Bullock said. “I am passionate about the work that our agency does and I am honored to work with such an amazing team dedicated to supporting the community.”
“We are so excited to have her in this position,” added Mesa County Department of Human Services Communications Specialist Jesse Baalman.
Bullock’s appointment ends the Mesa County Department of Human Services’ search for Curtis Englehart’s replacement. Englehart accepted the executive director role with the Grand Junction Economic Partnership in early July after seven years with the Workforce Center.
Since his departure, Department of Human Services Executive Director Jill Calvert and Deputy Director Barbara Golden had been serving as the Mesa County Workforce Center’s interim directors.