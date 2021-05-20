A go-to Grand Junction restaurant has closed after 37 years in business.
WW Peppers, 753 Horizon Court, closed its doors for the final time this past Friday.
The southwestern-style restaurant had its final day of operation on May 14. WW Peppers’ owners Debbie and Hal Wederath have spent 45 years in the restaurant business. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t play a role in the closure. Even if it never happened, Debbie Wederath said that they would still be retiring.
“We’ve been here a long time and have grown with our customers, they’re like family. They started out as babies and now have been bringing their babies in here,” Debbie Wederath said. “I don’t think it has settled in yet that we’re done. We’re going to spend the next couple of weeks cleaning things out, so maybe it will hit then.”
The property is sold.
On May 12, the one acre, 4,395 square-foot parcel was sold for $1.575 million.
The buyer is listed as 753 Horizon Court LLC, whose address is 609 Harmony Lane in Carbondale, and is represented by Preston Fox, a certified public accountant in Aspen, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
After news of the closure broke, public posts flooded Facebook marking the end of an era.
“My heart is so broken that WW Peppers is closing. I have been going there for dinner, date nights and special occasions since I was 14 years old,” Janell Gear posted. “Had dinner there for the last time tonight and couldn’t hold back the tears as I was leaving. I am happy for the owners as they are able to retire and enjoy life but will miss this place so much!”
The restaurant’s array of options, from steak and seafood, to its marquee southwest cuisine and sugary desserts, stuck with locals, too.
“Strawberry nachos from WW Peppers. That is the last one we will have. They are closing their doors Saturday!,” Brandi Vigil wrote. “What a great restaurant and great people. We’ve been going there for a long time, especially for special occasions.”
Debbie Wederath is unsure what’s next for them. The couple is staying in the Grand Valley and will just take the future one day at a time.
“We never thought about whether or not we would make it this long. You can’t think about failure in this business, you can only think about being successful,” she said. “We survived a lot, like the oil shale bust and we were still successful.”