For just one day, Grand Junction’s Mesa Mall was eight shops larger, selling products to weekend shoppers that ranged from fire starters to organic soaps to homemade cookies.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) on Saturday debuted eight new businesses, each of which was started by an entrepreneur through this year’s program.
These start-up businesses included Sudd’s Soap Co. by Quinn Carter, Lotus’s Mobile Munchies by Lotus Davidson, Charm Me Knot by Paetyn Graveline, Your Genesis by Ella McClung, Three Brothers Baking by William Neese, Warm Moments by Adam Pramenko, QuickIgNight by Gavin Sullivan and Nature’s Luv by Aveleen Walsh.
Today, these businesses and their young founders will graduate from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy and will be the official owners of their respective companies.
Kirstin Maska, the workforce development coordinator through the chamber, manages the academy.
The program is 26 weeks long and, according to Maska, “gives students the tools to go from student to CEO.”
“One thing I think that students definitely learn in this program is how much support there is for them. We have mentors and guest speakers from every industry in Grand Junction, and they’re all so eager to help these students,” Maska said. “So having a passion and relying on the people around you allows them to really be able to get a lot done for their businesses as teenagers. It’s really incredible to see what they can do.”
The program enrolls students between 11 and 18 years of age. All it takes to get involved is a passion and interest in entrepreneurship and business, according to Maska. A preconceived business idea is not a prerequisite for participation.
Business plans are developed, and students are paired with local business owners who serve as mentors. Students also take field trips and listen to a variety of guest speakers.
When their business plan is done, they present it in a “Shark Tank-style presentation” to local investors. These investors then decide if they want to invest money into the students’ businesses.
This year, the investors fully funded each of YEA!’s start-up businesses.
According to Maska, the lowest funding asked for was $300, while the most was $2,500.
The overall consensus from the eight young business owners at Saturday’s event was that they saw a future for themselves in entrepreneurship.
William Neese’s idea came from spending plenty of time in the kitchen and that led to his business, Three Brothers Baking.
“During quarantine, I started cooking more and more, and was giving the cookies to the ER department at St. Mary’s. From there I got better, my cooking skills improved, so I thought I’d combine the two things I love most, baking and business,” William said. “Even if this (business) doesn’t work out now, I have my entire life ahead of me that I can do this kind of thing, so I definitely think I have a future in entrepreneurship.”