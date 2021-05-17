Some of the Grand Valley’s youngest burgeoning entrepreneurs showcased their new ideas at the Mesa Mall on Saturday.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) program held its trade show, where eight children from 11 to 15 years old came up with their own business and nonprofit ideas, learned how to run a business, and pitched to investors for funding.
Saturday was the capstone to the 28-week program.
“Seeing them get here is just the coolest thing ever. They come to us with an idea, and then we help them grow,” said Darcy Weir, YEA coordinator for the chamber. “A lot of this they did on their own. It’s self-made and we’re here to just guide them.”
The entrepreneurs set up table displays by the clock tower in the mall where they would recite pitches to any interested passersby.
Jace Mizushima, 12, founded Bee Generous, a nonprofit that sells branded merchandise and to fund projects to provide education for children in poorer countries.
Then there was Charlotte Douglas, 12, whose nonprofit Pet’s Program offers vouchers for anyone looking to spay or neuter their dogs or cats.
Both said their favorite part of the program was learning the nuances of running a business and meeting professionals.
The inspiration for Braeden Kassaw’s business, Bravo Kilo Survival Kits, came from the outdoors.
“My family and I were on a hike and my mom got hurt, but we didn’t have the right equipment to help her right away,” Braeden, 12, said. “So Bravo Kilo Survival Kits give you all of the essential items you need for the outdoors during the summer or winter.”
When done visiting with Braeden, next in line was Nikolas Miller, 11. He’s an avid tennis player, so it only made sense for him to found QuikString, an affordable, efficient and fast service that restrings broken tennis rackets.
Nikolas’ older brother did the program a few years ago, so he was excited to follow in his footsteps, his mother Lyuda said.
After Nikiolas was Julia Shively, 13. Julia founded Jul’s Jewels. She loves art and jewelry, and found this as the best way to marry those passions while learning to run a business.
Next to her was Caydence Lusher’s table for Better Days. Caydence, 15, found inspiration when her grandfather died. Her extended family sent her care packages, so she wants to do the same and send out specially-made care packages so people know better days are ahead.
“I was really shy when I joined YEA, but I grew more confident as it went on. It was great to meet everyone and learn so much,” Caydence said. “You should definitely join next year because you get to pursue what you love and grow confident.”
Heading to the next table took you to Meilyn Recker, 15. Meilyn founded Rezcue, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from Native American reservations and finds new homes for them. The idea earned her the YEA Grand Junction’s nomination to be a Saunders Scholar. Her nomination puts her in the running for up to $30,000 in scholarship money and $5,000 in cash awards at a June 12 national competition.
The final two tables were manned by Miguel Ambriz Jr., 14, and Levi Fink, 12. Miguel founded Armadillo Parts, a business where he takes commissions for 3D printing figures. His table showcased a kneeling Darth Vader in black and blue plastic, a Baby Yoda in white plastic and his French bulldog Ruger in black plastic (that one is his favorite.)
Levi, meanwhile, is founder of YouthYardz, where he and other kids will mow people’s lawns. YEA was the perfect program to foster Levi’s entrepreneurial spirit, his parents John and Stephanie said.
“We used to live in a townhome. One day there were some painters there and so we made lemonade and cookies so he could go give them some. He came back with $60,” Stephanie said. “He would even come back to me with a broken cookie and say, ‘Mom, I need another one. This isn’t good enough quality for my customers.’ He was only 6 years old.”
Levi’s face lit up when his mom told that story. He thinks like a businessman, and there was no better way for him to foster that than YEA, the family said.
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 YEA Program and can be found at gjchamber.org.