A spring storm ushered in by high winds Monday night whitened the Grand Valley and much of western Colorado, as local fruit-growers braced Tuesday for an overnight freeze that had the potential to cut into this year’s potential crop volume.
Mark Miller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said snow totals being reported in the valley ranged from about a half inch east of the city to three or more inches in places like the Redlands and Fruita. The National Weather Service office at the Grand Junction Regional Airport had recorded 1.2 inches of snow, or 0.06 inches of precipitation, as of about mid-day Tuesday, and Miller at that point expected little more precipitation in the valley from the storm.
He said the National Weather Service was receiving reports of snow accumulations from observers including 7.5 inches on Grand Mesa, 3.7 inches in Glenwood Springs, roughly 1 to 3 inches at various locations in the Montrose area, 3 to 5 inches at some Eagle County locations, and even an inch in Moab, Utah, and nearly 3 inches in Castle Valley outside Moab. A powder camera at the ski area in Steamboat Springs showed about 20 inches of snow, while the ski resort at Snowmass Village had reported 5 inches of fresh snow as of Tuesday morning.
Miller said many snow reports it received from observers came in early Tuesday morning, and he wouldn’t be surprised if the biggest mountain snow accumulations from the storm are reflected in the reports the National Weather Service gets this morning.
He said the storm swept in with winds that included gusts as high as 51 mph at the National Weather Service office, with top reported wind gusts around the area, in miles per hour, ranging from the upper 40s to the low 60s.
“Overall I haven’t heard of a whole lot of damage from the winds even though they were pretty strong (Monday) night,” he said.
He said that for about 6 to 12 hours Monday night into Tuesday morning, “it was certainly all-encompassing of a Colorado spring storm,” with temperatures in the 70s, then wind, then snow in the morning, “so definitely a very interesting storm.”
For growers of peaches and other fruit, the storm’s effects were expected to get the most interesting overnight on Tuesday. The National Weather Service first issued a freeze watch due to the possibility of low temperatures that could harm sensitive crops overnight, before later elevating it to a freeze warning, meaning that freezing temperatures were likely.
Miller said Tuesday that low temperatures in the Grand Valley on Tuesday night were expected to range from the low to mid 20s. The Palisade area, where the valley’s orchards and vineyards are generally based, was expected to be a little warmer, with lows of possibly 26 or 27 degrees.
David Sterle, assistant pomologist (pomology is the study of fruit) at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa, said a challenge heading into Tuesday night was that it was predicted to be not just 26 degrees, but windy. That would mean there would be no temperature inversion where cold air settles at ground level, and growers wouldn’t be able to use wind machines to mix in warmer air from above.
“If it’s windy, that’s kind of the temperature we’re stuck with,” he said.
Growers can operate heaters in orchards, though the effects can be minimal and heaters can be pretty expensive to use, with 50 or 100 possibly being used per acre, Sterle said. Some growers also will apply irrigation water to plants. Counterintuitively, as the water turns to ice on trees it releases heat, which can provide some protection against cold temperatures.
“I’m sure (growers) will be keeping track of the cold and doing everything they can,” Sterle said Tuesday.
Miller said freezing temperatures in the valley also are expected tonight, though the lows might be a couple of degrees warmer.
Sterle said this is “always the most difficult time of year” for local growers. He said the peach orchards at CSU’s research station had some damage from freezing overnight temperatures last week, but nowhere near enough to economically damage the crops.
Sterle said that freeze meant slightly fewer floral buds on peach trees, but peach trees can lose about 85% of buds and still have a full crop. He said some minor freezes actually can be helpful, as otherwise crews need to do more thinning or peach trees will produce too much fruit, making the peaches too small to sell.
He said if it was windy Tuesday night, there was the potential to lose 50% of the peach buds at the CSU research site not already impacted by last week’s freeze. That would result in closer to a 75% total loss of buds, which is approaching all the loss that’s possible while still being able to expect a full crop, he said.