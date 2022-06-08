Public lands just across the Utah border from Grand Junction and closer to Moab would be subject to new camping restrictions under Bureau of Land Management proposals aimed at reducing the impacts from major growth in visitation in recent years.
The agency’s Moab Field Office is proposing limiting camping to designated sites in several areas. In those areas it also is considering requiring the use of portable toilets or “wagbag” systems so human waste isn’t disposed of on public lands, and the use of fire pans and packing out of ash from fires outside of campgrounds with metal fire rings, along with a prohibition on cutting and gathering of firewood.
“These proposals are not designed to limit camping, but to focus dispersed camping in areas that are well-suited for that use,” said Moab Field Manager Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt. “If implemented, these proposals will help address resource concerns and will provide opportunities for visitors to enjoy the beautiful views and outstanding recreation here for generations to come.”
The proposals, currently open for public comment, would apply to:
n The 15,424-acre Utah Rims special recreation management area, or SRMA, which was created to manage motorcycle and mountain bike opportunities in an area adjacent to the similarly managed Rabbit Valley area in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area;
n The 1,280-acre “Sunshine Wall” area northwest of Arches National Park, which is popular with climbers and also increasingly with overflow campers unable to get a camping spot in the national park;
n More than 9,000 acres generally along the Colorado River between Cisco Landing and Dewey Bridge and along the Dolores River from the Colorado state line to the river’s confluence with the Colorado River just above Dewey Bridge;
n More than 120,000 acres west and northwest of Moab in the Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges special recreation management area.
The BLM says it is trying to make dispersed camping more sustainable in high-use areas, reduce user conflicts and protect cultural and natural resources. It says lands managed by the Moab Field Office receive more than 3 million visits a year. Camping continues to increase, especially in the spring and fall, and the pandemic only has added to visitation numbers. The area attracts numerous visitors from Colorado, and also from other states and from outside the United States.
The growing numbers are resulting in impacts such as illegal off-road travel to search for new campsites; selection of new sites without consideration for impacts on resources; trees being stripped for firewood, which leaves campsites lacking shade; and a proliferation of new rock fire rings; the BLM says in planning documents. Even when human waste is properly buried, desert soils don’t contribute to organic breakdown of that waste, it says.
According to the BLM, after the state of Utah’s Southeast Utah Health Department asked Grand County (home to Moab) to act on the matter, the county in 2019 enacted an ordinance prohibiting the improper disposal of solid human waste anywhere within the county. The BLM’s required use of toilet systems would enable it to require campers to carry out waste, it says.
The proposal for Utah Rims, which is only about 40 miles from Grand Junction, also would provide some consistency to what the BLM has done across the Colorado line by limiting camping to designated campgrounds and campsites in Rabbit Valley.
The stretch of the Colorado River proposed for new camping restrictions is a flatwater float and is the only stretch of the river managed by the BLM’s Moab Field Office that doesn’t require boaters to camp in designated campsites, the BLM says. No permits are required there for private boaters, the BLM says.
“As the popularity of the river stretch has increased, people are seeking additional campsites along the river. Since the campsites are not designated, boaters often camp on private property or inadvertently at important wildlife locations such as under a bald eagle nest,” the BLM says in an environmental assessment.
The new restrictions at the Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges special recreation management area would expand on camping restrictions previously applied to more than 88,000 acres in that area, much of it closer to U.S. Highway 191 and Moab.
“These proposals are a result of needs on the ground, conversations with local leaders and our government partners and input from BLM specialists and subject-matter experts,” BLM Canyon Country District Manager Gary Torres said in the agency’s news release. “We look forward to hearing from the general public and this input will help inform the final decision and shape our next steps.”
Written comments are being accepted through June 23. They may be mailed to Moab Field Office Attention: Camping Proposals, 82 East Dogwood Moab, UT 84532. Comments also may be accepted at the individual websites for the Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges proposal, https://go.usa.gov/xuttD; for the Utah Rims and Sunshine Wall proposal, https://go.usa.gov/xutt5; and for what the BLM is calling the Two Rivers proposal, https://go.usa.gov/xuuJT. General comments applicable to all the proposals should be submitted through the Two Rivers proposal website and referred to as applying to all the proposals.