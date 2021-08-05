The man who oversaw the construction of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has found himself amazed at the amount of debris coming down there during rainstorms this summer, and thinks climate change is the culprit for problems in the canyon of a size and scope never anticipated when the road was designed and built.
Glenwood Springs resident Ralph Trapani is a civil engineer and former Colorado Department of Transportation employee who was CDOT’s manager on the highway construction for 12 years, from the $490 million project’s groundbreaking in 1980 to its ribbon-cutting in 1992. Last year, his workplace of more than a decade was struck by the 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire, closing I-70 in the canyon for two weeks, and this summer, rainstorms on burn scars have caused multiple closures of the highway.
It has been closed since July 29 as CDOT crews continue to clear out major debris flows, assess the damage and look to make repairs. Debris flows on July 29 stranded more than 100 motorists in the canyon overnight.
Trapani said he’s surprised and amazed by how much debris has come down onto the roadway.
“I would have never guessed that that much material would come down,” he said.
‘NO HISTORY’ OF SUCH A FIRE
Then again, a fire like the Grizzly Creek blaze wasn’t on the minds of Trapani and others involved with the canyon project planning and construction decades ago.
“There was absolutely no history of this kind of fire in Glenwood Canyon. We did extensive studies of the ground around the canyon for debris flows and things. There was no evidence of any sort of burn or ancient fire to the extent of what we have up there now. It was never anticipated,” he said.
But he said western Colorado is now “in a climate change bubble” that never could have been anticipated back in the 1960s-80s, when the road was planned and built.
“To me that’s the bottom-line issue here, is the extreme climate change bubble we’re in in western Colorado, and that to me is the cause of all this,” he said.
The Washington Post in 2019 reported that climate change had been uneven in the United States, with some western Colorado and eastern Utah counties, including Mesa County, having warmed significantly more than other areas. Last year Colorado experienced its three largest wildfires on record. All much larger than the Grizzly Creek Fire, they included the 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, briefly the state’s largest fire ever recorded before being eclipsed by two other blazes.
MOTHER NATURE STRIKES BACK
Trapani said he’s said before that Mother Nature bats last in Glenwood Canyon.
“We’re not treating Mother Nature very well out here in western Colorado these days and with the amount of damage that (canyon) fire did it’s a really difficult, challenging problem,” he said.
He said it’s been sad to see some of the canyon landscape first get burned, and now scarred by mud and debris, and he’s also sorry about the inconveniences and suffering that have resulted for people.
“But we’re messing with Mother Nature here and she kicks back,” he said, referring again to climate change creating conditions that allowed a fire of that size to happen.
Glenwood Springs resident Floyd Diemoz, an engineer by training who went into construction as a career, was the assistant chair of a citizen advisory committee for the I-70 project in the canyon. He said he remembers concern being discussed about the potential for foliage burning at the edge of highways, but that was about it.
As it happens, the Grizzly Creek Fire started at the edge of the highway. The U.S. Forest Service has said it was human-caused, but hasn’t determined specifically if something like a cigarette or dragging tire chains was the cause. Whatever sparked it, it soon raced up slopes and through the canyon.
“I don’t think anything like that was every contemplated, anything as massive as that,” during the highway’s planning, Diemoz said. “I don’t think anybody thought what happens if all the foliage in the canyon disappears and it rains and floods. Nobody thought about that, I’m sure.”
He thinks recent events have shown the need to consider actions such as revegetation work to take care of burn-scarred areas along highways that might be unable to absorb large amounts of water.
“It’s a lesson when you have a fire like this on a steep slope how you have to consider what could happen,” he said.
RESEEDING’S LIMITS
U.S. Forest Service spokesman David Boyd said officials have known all along about the risk of debris flows in the canyon due to the fire. A flow risk analysis was conducted soon after the fire and shared with entities like CDOT and the city of Glenwood Springs, which gets its water from watersheds in the canyon. They took steps such as installing berms to protect areas of concern.
While some limited seeding was done, such as where fire lines were bulldozed, a lot of the burned area is revegetating on its own thanks to native seeds and undamaged roots in the soil, Boyd said. He said reseeding is logistically difficult in the canyon, and officials didn’t think reseeding would be effective in severely burned areas where the fire sterilized and changed the physical structure of the soil.
“It’s important to understand that reseeding wouldn’t have prevented what we’re seeing right now,” he said.
DEBRIS FLOW PLANNING
Trapani said the I-70 construction design contains structures designed for debris flows, particularly on the canyon’s eastern side, but they weren’t designed for the kind of flows coming off such large, destabilized areas in those drainages.
He said that in hindsight, maybe there should have been more structures on the eastbound lanes to accommodate flows. But planners didn’t know then what is known now. Trapani said some people had wanted to put both eastbound and westbound lanes on higher viaduct structures. But the designers and citizens committee wanted to keep the road closer to the river, particularly in the eastbound lanes, which is now causing challenges. Whereas debris flows just run under elevated westbound lanes in some areas, they overtop eastbound lanes that were built on-grade.
Higher viaducts would have created more visual impacts, and highway designers and advisers were trying to minimize I-70’s aesthetic and environmental impact to the canyon.
“It set the gold standard for context-sensitive design,” Trapani said.
Bob Gordon worked in the 1960s in what was then the state Department of Highways, and was involved as an appraiser in its right-of-way section in the efforts to build I-70 from Vail to western Mesa County.
“(People) were afraid that putting the highway through the canyon would destroy the beauty of the canyon,” he said. “Everybody wanted to preserve the beauty of Glenwood Canyon. It’s such a beautiful canyon. When the highway was finally built it looked beautiful. You could go through the canyon and enjoy the scenery as many, many thousands of people have done.
“The mudslides and rockslides have really destroyed a beautiful place. Gosh, it makes me feel really bad,” he said.
‘IT BREAKS MY HEART’
He said some people thought it was a mistake to put the highway through the canyon, while others thought if it was done right it would work. He doesn’t think it was a mistake, and believes it proved to be a success for decades.
Gordon said, “Climate change probably has something to do with the problem that we have, I don’t know. But it breaks my heart, it does, what happened.”
In a news conference Monday, Gov. Jared Polis alluded to climate change being an apparent factor behind the current situation in Glenwood Canyon, between last year’s fire and the fact that Glenwood Canyon got 4 inches of rain in only five days recently, nearly twice what it gets in an average July. He said there is greater uncertainty around climate, and that climate change resiliency must be at the heart of infrastructure planning and construction.
Diemoz thinks the canyon was the logical choice for I-70, compared to high-elevation routes that were proposed over Cottonwood Pass to the south of the Flat Tops mountains to the north. The recent I-70 closures have put a renewed focus on the possibility of upgrading a road now going over Cottonwood Pass, which sees use as a detour route, though that use is discouraged by CDOT.
Trapani said Cottonwood Pass and the Flat Tops alternatives were originally rejected as I-70 routes for a variety of reasons.
“But again, this is kind of a new condition that we’ve got now,” he said.
Gordon supports the idea of making the Cottonwood Pass route, now consisting of Eagle and Garfield county roads and closed in winters, a year-round alternative to I-70. Trapani said that depending on the extent of damage to I-70 and how long the problems will continue there, it might make sense to make some improvements on Cottonwood Pass, but it would take a lot of work and environmental damage to make it appropriate for general traffic.