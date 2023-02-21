A Colorado Department of Transportation contractor is working to come into compliance with state mining requirements after removing fill material for a Colorado Highway 13 project in Garfield County from a roughly 8.5-acre site without a required reclamation permit.

The state Mined Land Reclamation Board recently agreed to a proposal by Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety staff to impose a fine of $107,500 fine against IHC Scott Inc., based in Centennial, for the violation, but to waive all but $5,963 of the fine contingent on the company applying for and obtaining the permit. The board also issued a cease-and-desist order in the meantime, although mining on the site already was shut down for the winter with plans to resume operations in April.