A Colorado Department of Transportation contractor is working to come into compliance with state mining requirements after removing fill material for a Colorado Highway 13 project in Garfield County from a roughly 8.5-acre site without a required reclamation permit.
The state Mined Land Reclamation Board recently agreed to a proposal by Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety staff to impose a fine of $107,500 fine against IHC Scott Inc., based in Centennial, for the violation, but to waive all but $5,963 of the fine contingent on the company applying for and obtaining the permit. The board also issued a cease-and-desist order in the meantime, although mining on the site already was shut down for the winter with plans to resume operations in April.
Chris Hurley, corporate counsel at IHC Scott, told the board during a hearing on the matter that the company didn’t contest the division staff’s findings about the matter and was in the process of working to obtain the permit.
The mine is on the east side of Highway 13 about 24 miles south of Meeker, near the Garfield County line. IHC Scott is mining the fill material under a contract with a private landowner, for use on the project several miles away in Garfield County.
CDOT awarded the highway reconstruction contract to IHC Scott a year ago. It’s the third project the company has built or will build on Highway 13 since 2019, according to IHC Scott correspondence to the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.
The company says it decided it didn’t need a permit based in part on its experience with its work on a Highway 13 project outside Craig that also used fill material, in that case immediately adjacent to the project site.
Hurley told the board that as the company later learned, the key difference between the projects ended up being that it had to use Highway 13 to transport the mine materials to the Garfield County site, “and that changed the nature of the operation.”
Russ Means, director of the minerals regulatory program for the state, told the Daily Sentinel the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has an agreement with CDOT that allows for the use of material in a highway right of way for a project in that right of way, without the need for a reclamation permit. This might occur in situations such as when fill material is created during blasting to widen a highway. For highway project mining outside highway rights of way, Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety staff need to be consulted to determine if a permit needs to be in place, he said.
He said the agency issues reclamation permits specific to government contracts that are short term, with the mine sites then being returned to beneficial uses, which in some cases might entail leveling out a site for a purpose such as agricultural use.
In the IHC Scott case, “prior to this project we told them they needed a permit, and internally they decided they did not,” Means said.
He said he didn’t think the violation was flagrant, but “it was a misstep for sure.”
IHC Scott has operated as a civil contractor since 1947 and has done work in numerous states in the West and South, according to its website.
“Frankly, this is disappointing to see someone the size of IHC being in this situation,” board member Jill Nelson said at the recent hearing.
She asked Hurley what the company is doing internally to make sure such a situation doesn’t happen again. Hurley said it is using an “is it mining?” worksheet with a checklist for use by staff in determining when a permit may be required.
Nelson suggested the company, as a member of the Colorado Contractors Association, speak to fellow members “to stop this sort of practice from happening in the state of Colorado.”
Said Hurley, “I think that would be an excellent idea. We’d be happy to do that.”
Means said this kind of violation involving highway projects has happened before. He said this situation is providing an opportunity for his agency to reach out to CDOT personnel to make sure everyone knows what’s required in terms of permitting and seek CDOT’s help in communicating with contractors about reclamation permit needs.
While that would be helpful, “it’s also incumbent on those operators to get all their required permits,” he said.
Means told the board that CDOT project contracts with companies say the companies need to get the necessary permits, but CDOT leaves it to operators to make sure they have the permitting in place.