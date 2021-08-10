Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is expected to begin reopening within days.
“The road will be operational sooner rather than later,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, calling into a meeting involving Garfield and Eagle county commissioners on the I-70 closure and the possibility of upgrades to Cottonwood Pass as an alternate detour route.
Both she and Mike Goolsby, CDOT’s Region 3 director, said in the meeting that the reopening is expected to begin occurring within days rather than weeks.
“I can’t give you a definitive day,” Goolsby said.
CDOT said in a news release that following the latest engineering inspections, it believes the roadway infrastructure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon can accommodate reopening westbound I-70 in one lane once work to clean up recent debris flows and prepare for reopening is completed.
“This confirmation will help expedite the temporary westbound I-70 reopening timeline,” the agency said in an update on the work taking place to clean up and reopen I-70.
It was closed July 29 due to debris flows after heavy rains fell on burn scars from last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
The highway suffered particularly severe damage in the Blue Gulch area east of the Shoshone hydroelectric power plant. Removal of slide debris over the weekend has enabled CDOT’s engineering teams to better assess roadway damage there. It said in its news release that it believes westbound I-70 in one lane can be reopened “after additional slide material is removed and temporary barriers, rockfall protection and other roadway safety devices are installed to safely temporarily re-open westbound with lane restrictions.”
Eastbound I-70 in the Blue Gulch area was far more heavily damaged by the debris flows in about a 100-foot stretch. In a letter to the federal government asking for $116 million in emergency aid related to the canyon closure, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lew said the eastbound stretch there was “completely demolished,” and the roadway cross-section will need to be completely rebuilt.
On Tuesday the Federal Highway Administration granted the Polis administration’s request to release $11.6 million, or 10% of the full emergency request.
Interstate 70 CDOT said in its news release update that engineers have been able to verify that eastbound I-70’s infrastructure can “accommodate reopening eastbound I-70 to one lane after approximately 100 feet of roadway embankment and temporary asphalt pavement is reconstructed along with the necessary roadway safety devices.”
While CDOT officials have talked about the possibility of initially reopening traffic to a lane in each direction, possibly in what are normally the westbound lanes, CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said Tuesday that “a limited reopening will likely mean a minimum of one lane westbound will open first, then one minimum lane eastbound. We’ll know more, as we conduct repairs, how long the time will be between westbound reopening and eastbound reopening.”
Crews on Monday removed nearly 200 more truckloads of debris from I-70 in the canyon. East of Hanging Lake Tunnel, the priority is to continue cleaning up slides, as a lot of material remains on the roadway in that area.
Crews also are continuing to clean out culverts in the canyon. Also, crews are making a pad in the Blue Gulch area for placing 60 “super sacks,” or bags of bedding sand, north of the highway to help protect against future flows there.