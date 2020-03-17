With an additional $500 million in its budget each year for the next several years, the Colorado Department of Transportation unveiled an accountability strategy that will streamline projects, increase transparency and ensure work directly benefits residents.
CDOT released its strategy Friday during a Club 20 event in Grand Junction. CDOT Executive Director Shoshanna Lew, Transportation Commissioner Kathy Hall and State Sen. Ray Scott led the announcement.
“I am pleased that CDOT is demonstrating serious commitment to these priorities,” Hall said.
The $500 million boost to funding will bring CDOT’s budget up to $2 billion annually and allow for more road projects — including several in western Colorado — to move forward.
“That is why we are taking these concrete steps to make ourselves even more transparent and accountable to Coloradans,” Lew said. “After all, these are your dollars we receive, and we owe it to you to show that we are effective with them.”
In rolling out this strategy, CDOT is prioritizing and streamlining projects for 2020. The organization held a statewide listening tour and review last year to help develop the project pipeline to make the most out of its money and set up for future projects.
“We are undertaking new public reporting on projects so that everyone can see the progress on our projects and how dollars are being spent,” Lew said.
CDOT is also seeking to make its budget more transparent and is working on a more detailed tracking of its budget on larger projects. It will also introduce new software to detect unusual budget requests or odd patterns. Coloradans will also be able to see the progress on CDOT projects and how the money is being spent.
Last year, CDOT proposed $25 million in savings for its 2020 budget through reorganization and by cutting spending on out-of-state travel and conferences. The organization notes that out-of-state travel spending increased 70% between 2015 and 2018.
“All together, this comprehensive effort seeks to put every resource and dollar where it can best be put — and prove that work in a way that Coloradans can see,” Lew said.
Resources that the public can access regarding specific projects and spending should be available in the coming weeks.
Scott said he was impressed by CDOT’s plan and appreciates the public outreach.
“Every dollar comes from taxpayers, and you have a right to know how your hard-earned money is being spent,” Scott said. “It is my obligation as your state senator and beyond to make sure we are making the best use of public dollars.”