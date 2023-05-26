Jesus Ayala with the Mustangs with the Challenger Baseball League running through a tunnel after hitting a homerun. Challenger tearms were matched with JUCO World Series teams for the annual baseball games. The Mustangs were matched with the Blinn College from Texas.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Jesus Ayala with the Mustangs of the Challenger Baseball League runs through a tunnel after hitting a home run. Challenger teams were matched with Alpine Bank Junior College World Series teams for the annual baseball games. The Mustangs were matched with the players of Blinn College from Texas.
Challenger Baseball League. Challenger teams were matched with JUCO World Series teams for the annual baseball games. Blinn College from Texas.
Christopher Tomlinson
A player for the Vibe works on baseball skills with a player from Wabash Valley College of Illinois.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Jesus Ayala with the Mustangs with the Challenger Baseball League running through a tunnel after hitting a homerun. Challenger tearms were matched with JUCO World Series teams for the annual baseball games. The Mustangs were matched with the Blinn College from Texas.
Christopher Tomlinson
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Jesus Ayala with the Mustangs of the Challenger Baseball League runs through a tunnel after hitting a home run. Challenger teams were matched with Alpine Bank Junior College World Series teams for the annual baseball games. The Mustangs were matched with the players of Blinn College from Texas.
Christopher Tomlinson
A player with the Chukars of the Challenger Baseball League runs the bases with a JUCO team from Johnson County Community College of Kansas.
Christopher Tomlinson
The Owlz baseball players were matched with Weatherford College, Texas, in the Challenger Games on Thursday.
Christopher Tomlinson
Challenger Baseball League. Challenger teams were matched with JUCO World Series teams for the annual baseball games. Here the Owlz were matched with Weatherford College, Texas.