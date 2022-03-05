The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet celebrating local business Friday night at the Grand Junction Convention Center. The chamber handed out four awards as part of the festivities.
Tim Foster was presented with a lifetime achievement award after leading Colorado Mesa University for 17 years as its president.
Under Foster, who was born and raised in the Grand Valley, the university’s enrollment more than doubled, transforming what was once known as Mesa State College into one of the primary drivers of Grand Junction’s economy.
“It’s an honor; I’m humbled,” Foster said. “What we were able to accomplish, the reason for that award, really started first with my wife, Lisa, and all she did. Then there’s all the people I worked with at CMU like John Marshall, Derek Wagner, Bryan Rooks, Kurt Haas, Laura Glatt... It’s very much a team accomplishment, so I hope all of them take a lot of pride in that award.”
The chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award went to Karen Troester, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership Chairwoman and member of the chamber for 18 years.
Troester worked for British Petroleum in Alaska for a decade before moving to the valley, where she’s spent the past 22 years and raised a family. She’s supported business start-ups through her involvement with the Business Incubator Center. She’s previously served on the Riverside Task Force Board and UTEC DECA Advisory Board, and she currently serves on the School District 51 Educational Advisory Committee and the Mesa County Workforce Center Board.
Troester’s involvement in the local economy also includes sitting on the Alpine Bank JUCO World Series Committee for more than a decade, serving as the tickets liaison and manager of the gate check and security volunteers.
The Business of the Year Award was presented to JR’s Carriage Service and its owner, Joe Burtard.
Burtard is a member of all three of the Grand Valley’s chambers of commerce and he serves on 13 boards in the area. He helped found the Young Professionals of Mesa County organization and serves as the chairman of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce Board. He also sits on the Visit Grand Junction Advisory Board.
He started JR’s Carriage Service when he was 14 years old and continued its operation throughout his undergraduate education at Colorado Mesa and his 15 years working for the Ute Water Conservancy and his tenure with the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority.
According to the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Burtard has donated to at least 29 local organizations and businesses.
“I’m very passionate about our surrounding landmarks, our diverse economic drivers, the valley’s rich history, and the vitality of the farming and ranching industry,” Burtard said. “The draft horses and our horse-drawn guided tours give me a unique platform to share that passion in an educational way.... I’m very proud of the JR’s Team. They share my passion for the draft horses, loving and caring for them as if they were their own.
“As guides on our tours, they are dedicated to making our guests feel like the Grand Valley is the greatest place on earth.”
Burtard said that JR’s Carriage Service’s largest markets for customers are tourists from the Front Range and Salt Lake City, but that in 2021, the business received more local support than ever. This spring, the company is planning to introduce guided horseback rides to its services.
“The real credit goes to our livestock. They are the true workhorse behind our operation,” Burtard said. “God has blessed me with strong, beautiful, healthy draft horses. Each one has a unique personality but all of them truly love what they do. These 2,000-pound gentle giants are athletes. They require a lot of care and conditioning which is our first and most important priority. In return, they work hard for us and trust us unconditionally.”
Finally, the Young Professional of the Year Award was Jorge Pantoja, who works as a tax manager for the office of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Mark Ashman and has served as the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce (WCLCC) President since 2017. He’s also a council member for the Minority Business Office Advisory Council for the State of Colorado office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Pantoja was born in Durango, Mexico, and moved to the United States in 2010, when he enrolled at Delta High School as a senior.
He quickly learned to read and speak English, moved north to Grand Junction and earned two degrees from Colorado Mesa — in public accounting and finance — with honors.
Pantoja would go on to pass the CPA licensure exam with flying colors on his first attempt using his second language. Many certified public accountants who have spoken English their entire lives require multiple attempts to pass the exam.