The many anglers who love walleye fishing could enjoy a bigger payoff for the activity starting next year at Rifle Gap Reservoir, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife considers boosting the bag and possession limit for the species there, thanks to a successful program of stocking infertile walleye.
The agency stocked fertile walleye in the reservoir north of Rifle in the 1970s. Walleye are a tasty fish and a highly popular sportfish at Rifle Gap, but pose a threat to native, in some cases endangered, fish in the Colorado River should they escape into Rifle Creek from the reservoir, reach the river and reproduce and prey on native fish.
A fish screen in the creek below the reservoir is designed to help prevent this, but Parks and Wildlife has taken additional protective measures under a management plan that received approval from Utah and Wyoming and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015 through the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program.
That plan has allowed for the annual stocking in the reservoir of triploid, meaning sterile, walleye that can’t grow in number should they somehow escape the reservoir and get past the screen and into the Colorado River. Ben Felt, an aquatic biologist for Parks and Wildlife, said that “triploid” fish are ones with a third set of chromosomes, rather than two, which makes them infertile. He said newly fertilized eggs put into pressure chambers produce triploid fish that are reared in hatcheries, and eggs subjected to that process at Pueblo Reservoir have been used to produce fish stocked at Rifle Gap.
Parks and Wildlife also worked over three years, from 2017-19, to remove fertile walleye from Rifle Gap Reservoir, although it didn’t get all of the fertile fish out of the reservoir.
Currently, Parks and Wildlife has a bag and possession limit at Rifle Gap of just one walleye, a minimum of 18 inches in length. Under the state’s fishing rules, a bag limit refers to how many can be taken in one day, and a possession limit refers to both the daily take and how many are stored at home.
The agency is considering increasing the walleye bag and possession limit to three fish at least 15 inches in length, though no more than one walleye 18 inches or longer could be taken in a day. The Parks and Wildlife Commission is expected to decide on the proposal in November, and if it is approved it would take effect next April 1.
The agency had seen decreases in walleye densities at the reservoir before stocking of sterile fish began in 2015, with no walleye collected in a 2010 fishery survey. But survey efforts have shown increasing densities since the stocking started, and anglers have reported increasing catch rates of the fish.
“Increasing bag and possession limits will allow increased angler opportunities for harvest of walleye and will benefit the fishery by moderating the high density of walleye in the 15 to 18 inch length range,” agency staff said in a memo prepared for the commission.
The change is intended to target more abundant, intermediate-sized walleye, with the one-fish limit for bigger fish helping protect the reservoir’s ability to produce trophy-size walleye. Parks and Wildlife says the reservoir is capable of producing walleye approaching state-record size, but aging data shows walleye there grow relatively slowly, with fish exceeding 30 inches in length often being over 20 years old.
Agency staff also expect increasing harvest of walleye at the reservoir to reduce predation pressure on yellow perch. Yellow perch catch rates have been decreasing in fishery surveys, and the species is the primary forage fish for many of the predatory sportfish at Rifle Gap. They also are popular with anglers there, regularly growing to sizes approaching state length and weight records.
Locally, walleye fishing also can be found at Juniata Reservoir, which is on Grand Mesa and helps supply the city of Grand Junction’s water system. Those walleye weren’t stocked by Parks and Wildlife and aren’t a sterile walleye fishery.
Felt said a screen is in place to prevent fish from escaping from that reservoir, so he doesn’t think their presence is a big concern in terms of potential for escaping and impacting native/imperiled species. But if Parks and Wildlife were to ever stock walleye there, they would have to be infertile ones stocked under an approved lake management plan working under the endangered fish program, he said.