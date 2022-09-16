The many anglers who love walleye fishing could enjoy a bigger payoff for the activity starting next year at Rifle Gap Reservoir, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife considers boosting the bag and possession limit for the species there, thanks to a successful program of stocking infertile walleye.

The agency stocked fertile walleye in the reservoir north of Rifle in the 1970s. Walleye are a tasty fish and a highly popular sportfish at Rifle Gap, but pose a threat to native, in some cases endangered, fish in the Colorado River should they escape into Rifle Creek from the reservoir, reach the river and reproduce and prey on native fish.