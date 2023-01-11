Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping that further lowering Highline Lake and making use of a chemical treatment there in coming months can eradicate the population of invasive zebra mussels found there last year.
“Nothing is guaranteed but I think this is the best shot (at eradication) that we’ve got,” said Robert Walters, Parks and Wildlife’s Invasive Species Program manager.
A single adult zebra mussel was found at Highline in September. More were found in October, leading Parks and Wildlife to designate the lake as infested, the first such designation for a body of water in Colorado for a zebra or quagga mussel, both invasive species.
Walters said less than 20 of the mussels have been found so far at Highline Lake in Highline Lake State Park. Parks and Wildlife sees pursuing its eradication plan while the mussels’ numbers are low as the best opportunity for getting them out of Highline and keeping them from spreading elsewhere in the state. The mussels are of concern because they reproduce quickly and attach in large numbers to boats, along with pipes, pumps and other infrastructure, and cause ecological impacts as they filter out and eat plankton.
Parks and Wildlife had been weighing a range of difficult options for dealing with the infestation, and trying to keep it from spreading elsewhere in the state. Among the more extreme options were not allowing boating there starting with this year’s boating season, or draining the lake altogether, which would have wiped out its decades-old warmwater fishery and not guaranteed eradication of the mussels.
The agency last fall didn’t initially think chemical treatment of Highline was a viable option. But it has since decided, after research that has included consulting with eastern states dealing with mussels problems, that it will apply EarthTec QZ, an EPA-registered, copper-based molluscicide, to the lake. That’s based in part on promising results seen where it has been used elsewhere.
Parks and Wildlife’s plan is to further lower the lake level over the next few months. It already lowered it about 10 feet to look for mussels on a pump at the lake inlet. It plans to lower the lake by another 20 feet or so over the next few months. Walters said most zebra mussels live in the top 25 to 30 feet of a water body. Adult mussels are attached to something and immobile, so lowering Highline hopefully will expose most of the mussels there to freezing and drying conditions to kill them off.
Then, once the lake is low enough and the ice has come off, likely around March 1, Parks and Wildlife will apply the chemical treatment to the east side of the lake. The lowered lake will reduce the volume of chemicals the agency will need to apply.
About two weeks later it will apply the chemical to the lake’s west side.
The two-step application will let fish and other mobile aquatic species move each time to areas of the lake where the chemical concentrations are initially lower. Walters said one reason Parks and Wildlife chose the chemical is because its application method allows for use of a low concentration for a long exposure time, limiting toxicity for nontarget species.
Parks and Wildlife hasn’t found evidence of free-floating mussel veligers, or juveniles, at Highline, and Walters said temperatures this time of year are lower than those in which mussels typically would reproduce, but the chemical is toxic to the juveniles as well. The mussels ingest the chemical during their filter-feeding, he said.
Walters said the lake’s relatively small size helps make the eradication approach possible, as does the time of year, with no water currently coming into Highline or leaving it, which gives Parks and Wildlife much better control over the chemical application. Water from the Government Highline Canal feeding Highline will be turned back on in April, and the lake will return to normal levels around the first week of May.
Walters said refilling the lake will significantly dilute any residual chemicals that may still be in the water.
Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said there won’t be any safety concerns for people eating fish from the lake this summer.
Fortunately, so far no zebra mussels have been found in nearby Mack Mesa Lake, and extensive surveys of the canal and Colorado River also have found no established populations upstream of Highline. Likewise, none have been found downstream from Highline in Mack Wash and Salt Creek, though some were found immediately below Highline Lake.
Unfortunately, even if no evidence of zebra mussels is found after the treatment, Highline will be considered infested for five years. That means the boat inspection and decontamination program that began in September for boats leaving the lake will be in place for at least that long.
Already, boats entering the lake were subject to inspection and decontamination procedures aimed at protecting it from invasive species. The new program is designed to ensure boats don’t leave with zebra mussels. After the inspection and decontamination occurs, a boater is given a blue receipt that indicates the boat was last used on a body of water with a known aquatic nuisance species, but also was decontaminated afterward.
Parks and Wildlife advises boaters to hold on to those receipts, or it’s likely their boat will have to be decontaminated again before entering another body of water in the state.
Walters said boaters should expect reduced boating hours at the end of the day to ensure there is time for all boats to be inspected and decontaminated in daylight.
Boaters also should expect longer exit wait times when boating resumes at Highline in May.