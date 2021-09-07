An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl vacationing in Glenwood Springs died while on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death.
The adventure park will remain closed through today.
“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Emery said in a news release.
According to a news release from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, immediately after the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died.
The child was vacationing with her family from Colorado Springs, and her identity is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional relatives, the Coroner’s Office said.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain. Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.
The mountain overlooks the downtown area of Glenwood Springs. Visitors access the park via a gondola ride that goes up the side of the mountain.