Before the artist Christo wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin with fabric, before he pursued his never-realized project to drape transparent cloth across miles of the Arkansas River in Colorado, he was measuring Rifle Gap north of Rifle for curtains.
The public arts icon’s death Sunday of unspecified causes at the age of 84 is rekindling memories of his ambitious undertaking to drape more than 200,000 square feet of orange nylon fabric across the split in a ridge called the Grand Hogback. What was known as Christo’s Valley Curtain was unfurled Aug. 10, 1972, and stretched more than 1,200 feet across the valley and Colorado Highway 325 just below Rifle Gap Reservoir and less than a mile from Rifle Creek Golf Course
It symbolized Christo’s dogged determination when it came to his projects, as high winds had foiled an earlier attempt to install the curtain. And it also reflected the ephemeral nature of what he did, and his acceptance of that and focus on the process as much as the final result: The Valley Curtain project, which took 28 months to complete, lasted only 28 hours before high winds tore through Rifle Gap and forced the curtain’s dismantling.
Jan Walker, whose late husband Ralph, an ironworker, worked on the project, said Christo still felt the project was a success, and Ralph agreed.
“He enjoyed every minute that he spent on it,” Walker said of her husband.
She hadn’t heard about Christo’s death until being contacted Monday for this story.
“Awhh,” she said with a sentimental sigh. “He and his wife (and art projects collaborator Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009) were very friendly, very sweet. They took such good care of all the people working for them.”
Walker, who is almost 80, said she met her husband because of the curtain project. The two struck up a conversation at a Rifle bar.
“I was interested in the curtain and we got to talking about it,” she said. “And he introduced me to Christo and his wife. They came in (the bar) to say hello because they knew a lot of the men working on the curtain would be in there.”
Some 100 construction workers and other laborers partook in the curtain project. Rifle native Betty Clifford said it brought money into the town, and so people were OK with it, even though she was among locals who considered the undertaking to be ridiculous.
“We were pretty much joking about it in those days,” she said.
“… I heard all kinds of wild stories about why he did it and one of the funniest was it was a curtain up by the dam so the sheepherders could bathe in the (reservoir) before they came into town — a shower curtain.”
Still, Clifford, a retired Navy nurse, remembers being stationed in Georgia at the time and hoping to get home in time to see the curtain, and being about a week too late.
“It had fallen down by the time I got here,” she said.
Clifford, 75, thinks that just about every Rifle old-timer has a piece of the curtain.
“I know I do. My mom got a piece and used it for a table cloth,” she said.
The historical museums in Rifle and Glenwood Springs were among other recipients of remnants of the curtain. Willa Kane, a former staff member at the Frontier Historical Society in Glenwood Springs who long wrote a regular history column for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, wrote about the curtain in 2014 and on Monday watched the 1974 Oscar-nominated documentary on the project, called “Christo’s Valley Curtain” and viewable for free on vimeo.com. Twenty-eight minutes long, it focuses on Christo’s creative process and how iron workers precariously perched high above Rifle Gap turned his sketches into reality, overcoming challenges along the way.
“I am just so amazed that a project like that can pull so many different people from so many different walks of life, and it’s construction and art and you can make it come together into something that’s fabulous,” Kane said.
“… It’s just a cross section of everybody pulling together toward an end result of a positive vision, and I just wish in these times that everything worked so well.”
It’s “quite an engineering feat alright,” a golfer at the course just below Rifle Gap remarked in the documentary after the curtain’s unfurling, after at least some golfers previously had watched the undertaking with some skepticism.
The film shows Christo and Jeanne-Claude hugging and admiring the colorful span of fabric crossing the canyon after its completion.
He says, “It’s beautiful, beautiful, incredible, just like the drawing.”
A construction worker says in the documentary, “I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in all my life.” Kane is struck by the comment of another worker who was awed not so much by the project’s construction but by the vision behind it. Kane said Christo touched the heart of a lot of people with his works.
“I sure wouldn’t have dreamt of hanging fabric through a canyon,” she said with a laugh. “It’s not something I would have come up with. Wow!”
Walker said those involved with the installation “had quite a party afterward.”
“A lot of men worked a lot of hours. It was just an amazing event for that curtain to be up and stay up for as long as it did. It was wonderful,” she said.
To this day, she takes visitors to see where workers clambered up hillsides and installed the curtain and the thick cables that held it.
“I wish it could be done all over again. It was just a really great time,” she said.
She said some people at the time thought of Christo as a nut.
“But he wasn’t a nut. He had an idea and he got to fulfill his dreams.”