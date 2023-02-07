Construction on 24 Road and G Road has recommenced as part of the city’s effort to “improve capacity and safety” in that area.
The city plans to install a new two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, widen 24 Road to five lanes, build bike lanes and sidewalks and add new street lighting and landscaping.
Impacts on traffic will be “minimal”, the city said, though insists that certain road closures will be an inevitable part of the process.
“G Road between 23 ¾ and 24 Road will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, February 8. Detours will be in place and drivers are asked to use alternate routes that day,” the City of Grand Junction said in a recent press release.
These latest construction endeavors usher in the next and final phase of the Transportation Capacity Expansion program, a multi-step project that, in 2022, had $84.7 million in total capital investment and aims to improve and expand upon existing roadways.
“This project is part of the transportation loop around the city and will not only help to alleviate traffic congestion but will improve the safety of routes for bicyclists and pedestrians accessing Community Hospital, Canyon View Park and other area businesses,” stated Trent Prall, Public Works director. “After the road construction is completed, landscaping and an art installation will be added to the roundabout to beautify this major entrance to the city.”
Widening of G Road will include the section between 23 ½ Road and 24 ½ Road, and the widening of 24 Road will occur between Leland Avenue on the south to the Canyon View Park entrance on the north, according to the city’s press release.
The city also said it will complete the remaining 3/8 mile pedestrian/bicycle trail between Mesa Mall and Canyon View Park along 24 Road.
Construction is expected to persist through summer and into the end of 2023. In an effort to minimize traffic disruptions, the city said that only one lane in each direction will be closed at a time and that, while the majority of work will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., some construction may occur on Saturdays and overnight “to reduce the impact on drivers.”
At almost 25 years old, 24 Road has become one of Grand Junction’s most trafficked roadways. The city hopes that this final phase of their project will expand the road's capacity for motorists and lessen traffic congestion.
Before the road widening and roundabout could be installed, a bridge over G Road needed to be completed. Construction for the bridge finished in 2022, paving the way for the final steps of the project to begin.
“This project to widen and improve 24 Road is a key component of the ‘loop’ that connects I-70 on the north, 24 Road on the west, Riverside Parkway on the south, and 29 Road on the east which will provide access to the interstate, shopping, industry, the riverfront, recreational opportunities, and large residential portions of the valley,” the press release said. “For the past 25 years, Grand Junction has been working to bring the “loop” project to fruition which, once complete, will have seen a significant investment.”
Traffic impacts will be published in the weekly Traffic Alert notice in The Daily Sentinel and updated on the city website.