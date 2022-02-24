Club 20 is planning next month to host its first-ever forum focused on restoring and protecting western watersheds.
The “Before the Fire: Protecting the Water Towers of the West Summit” will run all day March 24 and on the morning of March 25 at Colorado Mesa University. It’s open to the public.
The event will look at the impacts that unhealthy watersheds resulting from wildfires have had on communities, and will consider forestry and vegetation management measures that can help protect watersheds and community water supplies from fire.
Club 20 is a coalition of governments, individuals and tribes in 22 western Colorado counties. Its executive director, Christian Reece, said the idea for the summit arose from a meeting of Club 20’s leadership team last May that tried to identify issues common to all the communities of western Colorado.
“Those issue areas that they identified pertained to our forests and public lands, our water and our agriculture. And so we decided to put together a western watersheds summit in place of our (traditional) spring conference that will frame the issue of what are the challenges that exist in our watersheds,” she said.
Club 20 will hold executive committee and board of director meetings on March 23, along with an annual awards banquet the same day, before shifting to the watershed event the following two days.
The summit agenda is still being finalized, but among those scheduled to speak are:
n Frank Beum, regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region.
n Matt McCombs, the new Colorado state forester for the Colorado State Forest Service and previously U.S. Forest Service district ranger for the Gunnison Ranger District, who has been involved in forest projects to address threats such as beetle and disease infestation and wildfires;
n U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who is scheduled to participate remotely and talk about federal funding opportunities for watershed work, which includes money available through the recently passed infrastructure bill;
n A representative of the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which provides financial support for watershed work;
n Nancy Smith, conservation director for the Colorado River for the Nature Conservancy, speaking on climate resilience;
n Paula Stepp, executive director of the Middle Colorado Watershed Council in Garfield County and also a member of the City Council in Glenwood Springs, which has dealt with municipal water supply challenges resulting from the impacts of the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire on the city’s watershed;
n Karl Morgenstern, water source protection coordinator for the Eugene Water & Electric Board in Oregon.
Said Reece, “We didn’t want this to be a Western Slope-focused event because we realized these issues are not just Western Slope issues, they’re western United States issues.”
People can participate in the event in person or via Zoom, and register for portions or all of the summit and March 23 events, with a variety of registration fees applying. To register and to view the draft agenda, visit www.club20.org. Reece noted that Club 20 also is continuing to look for more sponsors for the events; information on sponsorship opportunities also is on Club 20’s website.