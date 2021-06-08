A survey of Colorado e-bikers by two Colorado Mesa University researchers finds that they tend to be older, have considerable experience biking on public lands, like using e-bikes to be able to ride farther than they otherwise could, and have few perceived conflicts with other recreationists.
“E-bike riders are interested in extending their riding ability as they age, and intend on using their e-bikes in a mostly similar way as they used to use their mountain bikes, with the differences being that the e-bike allows them to increase their distance and allows them to keep up with people they are riding with,” the study says.
It was primarily written by Nathan Perry, an associate professor of economics at CMU. Also involved was Tim Casey, a political science professor and head of the Natural Resource Center at CMU, who administers the Bureau of Land Management grants that allowed the report to be written.
Perry said the report was done based on the federal agency’s interest in the issue as it seeks to manage their use on BLM land. Local BLM offices have been considering on a case-by-case basis whether to allow e-bikes on trails designated for nonmotorized use, based on new regulations the agency adopted during the Trump administration.
BLM CONSIDERING NUMEROUS FACTORS
In evaluating where to allow e-bike use, BLM officials are considering factors such as safety and the potential for increased trail damage and conflicts with other users, when balanced against the growing demand by e-bikers to access trails now off-limits to them.
The survey was conducted last fall. It was distributed to companies in Colorado renting and selling e-bikes, who sent the survey link to present and past customers and posted it on social media. About 323 people provided usable responses to questions.
It says that while there are several studies examining e-bike trends and usage, “This study is different because it is a Colorado-specific study with an emphasis on the use of e-bikes on public lands.”
It adds, “While other studies look at the impact of just e-mountain bikes, this study examines all e-bikes on public lands, as there are many ways to enjoy public lands with biking that does not include mountain bikes or e-mountain bikes.”
The average survey respondent was about 58. A 2018 study by Perry, Casey and a third researcher found that the average age of mountain bikers in western Colorado was about 32.
Just over a third of respondents to the new survey said they intend to use their e-bikes as a mountain bike, just over another third as a street bike and about 12% for commuting, among other uses. That question allowed for multiple answers.
A little more than half described themselves as skilled or highly skilled in terms of previous biking experience, with 34% choosing “neutral” and the rest choosing “beginner” or “novice” to describe their skill level.
MANY ALSO OWN MOUNTAIN BIKES
The poll found that e-bike owners are likely to own non-e-bike mountain bikes, with almost 70% owning a mountain bike.
“The average number of years that e-bikers have been biking on public lands is 18.15 years. When viewing this along with the average age of e-bike users, it is clear that people are switching from traditional biking to e-biking as they age,” the survey findings say.
About 93% say they plan to take their e-bikes onto public lands.
About four-fifths of the respondents said they own their own e-bikes. Answering another question that allowed multiple answers, some 21% said they bought their e-bikes for recreational purposes, while about 19% wanted assistance with hills, 16% wanted to boost their fitness, 10.5% wanted help keeping up with friends and family, and 9% wanted assistance due to a health problem.
Nearly four of five respondents say the distance they ride will significantly or slightly increase on their e-bike compared to riding on their mountain bike. More than half expect to use their e-bikes for steeper trails than they ride on their mountain bikes. But only a little more than one in five indicated they plan to ride more technical trails on their e-bikes versus their mountain bikes, with another roughly one in five expecting to ride less technical trails and the rest not planning a change in the technical difficulty of what they ride.
Noting the concern that exists about e-bikers potentially tearing up public lands, Perry said that while e-bikes have the capacity to go faster, nobody indicated through the survey responses or comments responding to open-ended questions “that they’re using (e-bikes) to, you know, be a speed demon out on the trail.”
Of e-bikers who had encounters with other bikers, hikers and other visitors on public lands, only about 8% said those encounters diminished their experience, and less than 1% said the encounters greatly diminished it, whereas more than 15% said the encounters enhanced their experience. Perry said that to get the full picture when it comes to such encounters, it would be helpful to survey other public-land visitors about their interactions with e-bikers.