State oil and gas regulators on Monday put their final stamp of approval on a lengthy slate of new rules intended to comply with their new mission under Senate Bill 181.
The unanimous vote by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission means attentions next year will turn to implementing the new measures.
Those measures include requirements such as 2,000-foot minimum setbacks between drilling and homes and schools with some exceptions, a ban on routine venting and flaring of natural gas, a requirement for considering cumulative impacts of development, and a rule giving all affected residents and local governments the opportunity to be heard before the commission.
While the COGCC on Monday largely finalized new rules it already had preliminarily approved, it was continuing to work on new rules to protect wildlife last week, and those measures also are part of the newly approved package.
The new rules aim to comply with the core of SB 181, which was passed in 2019. Its main thrust was to change COGCC’s mission from fostering oil and gas development to regulating it in a way that protects public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.
In a call with media, the commission’s chair, Jeff Robbins, summed up the reaction he’s gotten from the industry and other stakeholders about the new rules package.
“Largely I have received positive support for where we have landed,” he said.
The new wildlife rules have been of particular concern to the industry in western Colorado due to their potential impact where natural gas reserves overlap considerably with important wildlife habitat.
The agency ended up adopting aquatic setback requirements of varying levels pertaining to fish. Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said her group supported the new 500-foot setback from Gold Medal fishing waters but didn’t agree with a similar setback that was adopted for cutthroat trout.
Other setbacks apply for native aquatic species and sportfish, and variance, waiver and other such processes apply to various setbacks.
“I think it definitely landed in a better place than we potentially saw happening,” Miera said of the aquatic-related rule language.
Other wildlife-related measures cover everything from protecting greater and Gunnison sage-grouse to minimizing disturbance of big-game migration corridors and winter habitat.
Said Robbins, “I think that through a lot of dialogue and discussion with the West Slope operators and the West Slope local governments we’ve achieved a good balance that is going to be workable for oil and gas production on the West Slope while at the same time being protective of wildlife resources and aquatic and riparian habitat.”
Miera said she thinks it’s still to be determined how much the industry can reasonably access natural under the new wildlife rules.
“I think that we as an industry and the COGCC and other stakeholders have a lot of work in the coming months to sit down and work through guidance (from COGCC on the rules) and what that access to development will look like,” Miera said.
She added, “I think that in the long run we have to be optimistic, right, that there’s going to be a path to safe, reliable energy development here in western Colorado.”
Bill Gonzalez, a COGCC member with industry background, said of the new mission-change rules in general that they don’t effectively ban oil and gas development and they fulfill the statutory directive to the commission.
“They are fair, they are reasonable,” he told fellow commissioners Monday.
Emily Hornback, executive director of the Western Colorado Alliance, said in a news release, “These rules have been decades in the making and finally give people as much voice as industry in the permitting process. Impacted residents from across the Western Slope will benefit from these added protections and we look forward to making them a reality in the years ahead.”
The COGCC worked on the mission-change rules over several months, all in Zoom meetings due to the pandemic, which Robbins said resulted in an unintended benefit of possibly allowing more participation by stakeholders and the public.
The newly approved rules take effect Jan. 15.
COGCC Director Julie Murphy told reporters, “That implementation is so critical and we are turning our efforts towards that, recognizing how important it is.”
The COGCC also has adopted some other rules implementing SB 181 and has a few more sets of rules associated with the law still to work on. They will cover things such as a review of bonding and other financial-assurance requirements that help cover the cost of plugging wells and reclaiming well sites in cases when companies run into financial difficulties.