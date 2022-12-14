State oil and gas regulators have rejected a petition proposing new rules to address the cumulative impacts of drilling and production, instead deciding to form a working group to bring more diverse perspectives to the issue.
The rules proposed by some activist groups had the potential to bar oil and gas development in some cases to address cumulative impacts.
The groups 350 Colorado, WildEarth Guardians, Womxn from the Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado, The Larimer Alliance and Sierra Club of Colorado had filed the petition. Senate Bill 181, a 2019 oil and gas measure, requires in part that Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission evaluate and address potential cumulative impacts from development, but the groups say the commission has done little so far in that regard.
“The pressure is growing for significant steps to address” cumulative impacts, Kate Merlin, a WildEarth Guardians attorney, told the commission at a recent meeting to consider the petition.
The petition proposed rules to address the regional and state cumulative impacts of ozone and climate change and increase local protections against air pollution, especially in disproportionately impacted communities.
It proposed prohibiting new oil and gas permits if they would put a local area above health-based standards for certain pollutants, or if the state has determined it isn’t meeting its greenhouse gas reduction goals.
The petition also called for not allowing oil and gas projects or facilities in areas that already have warmed beyond a certain threshold. Garfield County commissioners were among parties who opposed the measure, saying it would prevent oil and gas development in 24 counties, including Garfield and Weld counties. Those two counties have been the focus of much of the drilling in the state in recent decades.
Merlin told the commission that it is approving a huge percentage of new greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
“It’s not a waste (of the oil and gas resource) to deny or delay new production to meet our drastically needed climate goals,” she said.
Pointing to the high level of warming in some agricultural counties in the state already, she said, “This is a matter of life and death and even a complete ban (on drilling) would not be unreasonable.”
The commission has begun requiring reporting of air pollution emissions data by companies in connection with oil and gas development projects, but Merlin questioned the accuracy of those reports, noting wide discrepancies in reported emission volumes between comparable projects.
The commission received 124 comments on the petition, with some commenters proposing forming a working group on the issue. Merlin said she worried that such a group would simply further delay action on the issue.
But members of the commission voiced an interest in forming such a group to hear from a wide range of stakeholders, from industry, to other state agencies, to other interested parties.
Commission Chair Jeff Robbins told Merlin, “I’m not trying to delay anything. I’m just saying, let’s take your efforts and let’s use that as the incentive to really dig into this. I agree, now is the time.”
The commission previously committed to work on the cumulative impacts in more depth, but has been busy adopting rules to implement other provisions of Senate Bill 181 and also has been working on compiling cumulative impacts data provided by companies.
Said Merlin, “These issues will not wait any longer for more data collection while the impacts continue to accumulate.”
Commissioner John Messner said he thinks it is time for the commission to move forward on further addressing cumulative impacts, but voiced the desire for input from diverse interests as it begins doing so.
“I think the quality of rules developed by this commission is only as good as the stakeholder processes we engage in in order to hear and absorb a broad range of information in the development of the draft rules,” he said.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said Tuesday that the industry is happy to bring its knowledge and technical expertise to the table and participate in the discussion into ensuring that cumulative impacts are evaluated.
“I think the petition shows extreme environmental groups have every desire to shut down production in Colorado,” she said. “I’m very thankful that the commissioners were very thoughtful in their approach on how we continue to make oil and gas in Colorado produced the most responsibly, and protective of health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.”