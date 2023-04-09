The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will hold a meeting in Glenwood Springs Thursday to discuss implementation of a 2019 law known as Senate Bill 181 that overhauled regulation of oil and gas development in the state, and to take public comment.
“We are looking forward to sharing the COGCC’s updates on implementing SB 19-181, which changed the mission of the COGCC from ‘fostering’ oil and gas development to regulating in a manner protective of public health, safety, welfare, wildlife and the environment,” COGCC Commissioner John Messner said in a news release. “Also, these opportunities allow the commission to hear the community’s unique issues and concerns about oil and gas.”
The commission has adopted numerous regulations to implement the law, such as requirements for 2,000-foot setbacks between homes and drilling except under some circumstances, toughened financial-assurance requirements to help ensure money is available to plug old wells and reclaim well pads, and a ban on routine venting and flaring of natural gas.
The oil and gas commission is making trips around the state to engage with and learn from communities where there is oil and gas development. Thursday’s meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St. in Glenwood Springs. Public comment will be taken at 3:45 p.m. and an open house discussion is scheduled for 5 p.m.