The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will hold a meeting in Glenwood Springs Thursday to discuss implementation of a 2019 law known as Senate Bill 181 that overhauled regulation of oil and gas development in the state, and to take public comment.

“We are looking forward to sharing the COGCC’s updates on implementing SB 19-181, which changed the mission of the COGCC from ‘fostering’ oil and gas development to regulating in a manner protective of public health, safety, welfare, wildlife and the environment,” COGCC Commissioner John Messner said in a news release. “Also, these opportunities allow the commission to hear the community’s unique issues and concerns about oil and gas.”