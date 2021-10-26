The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will conduct meetings in Glenwood Springs and Paonia in early November to hear from regions with oil and gas development.
It said in a news release that it invites the public and stakeholders to attend a public listening session on Nov. 2 in Paonia and a commission hearing with a public comment session in Glenwood Springs on Nov. 3.
Commission members also will be visiting oil and gas sites during their trip to the Western Slope.
The local visits come as the commission has been adopting and implementing new rules consistent with Senate Bill 181, a 2019 measure requiring that oil and gas regulations are operated in a manner that protects public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife resources.
“The Commission is committed to traveling to, learning about, and hearing from communities that have oil and gas development and impacts,” said Commissioner John Messner, a former Gunnison County commissioner, in a news release. “The Commissioners are visiting sites from the different corners and areas of the state to see and hear firsthand from local communities about oil and gas operations.”
The Nov. 2 Paonia event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Paonia Community Center/Town Hall, 214 Grand Ave.
Those wishing to provide public comment are asked to sign up online by 9 a.m. on Nov. 1 at www.cogcc.state.co.us.
Public comment will be taken only in person; there won’t be a remote participation option.
The commission will take public comment from 8:45-10:45 a.m. on Nov. 3 at its meeting at the Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St. in Glenwood Springs. Those planning to comment should sign up at www.cogcc.state.co.us by noon on Nov. 2.
The meeting also will be broadcast on Zoom, and public comment will be taken via Zoom after the commission has heard from everyone commenting in person.