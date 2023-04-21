A cold front this week is looking so far like it is causing only limited damage to local fruit growers, who have been running wind machines and employing other measures to fend off the impacts of freezing overnight temperatures.
“We’re annoyed (by the freeze). We’re not significantly hurt,” said Bruce Talbott, orchard manager of Talbott Farms, a major Palisade-area peach grower.
The National Weather Service at the Grand Junction Regional Airport early Thursday morning recorded a low temperature of 26 degrees, which compares to a record low of 23 on the same date in 2021, but is well below the normal low for the date of 39.
More cold temperatures were expected on Thursday night, though they weren’t expected to fall quite as low as the night before, said Dan Cuevas, a weather technician with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
The low overnight temperatures are thanks to a cold front that moved through the area Wednesday morning, with snowfall coming behind it, Cuevas said.
“The winds aloft are going to remain cool and a little unsettled out of the northwest for the rest of the week and probably into the weekend,” he said.
He said a weather system today and into Saturday could bring 4 to 8 inches of additional snow in the northern mountains, but local temperatures should gradually warm up over the weekend.
James Sanders, a local grower and owner of the Palisade Peach Shack, said Thursday the previous night’s freeze was the first real freeze threat that growers had faced this year. He thinks his crop remains in good shape. He said he thinks there will be some areas locally that don’t have fruit, and some smaller farmers “not invested in frost protection may have gotten walloped a little bit.”
Still, he said, “I feel like as a community (of growers) we’re doing really, really well even after (Wednesday) night.”
He said his preliminary guess is that the Palisade area lost 10% of its fruit that night, thanks to temperatures that he thinks generally dropped to 27 or 28 degrees.
He said he had areas fall to as low as 25 degrees, but growers generally can overcome temperatures of 26 or 27 degrees employing preventive measures such as wind machines and sprinklers.
Talbott said Talbott Farms, which has orchards spread out in many parts of the Palisade area, saw lows of 25 degrees in some cold spots, with a lot of areas in the upper 20s and some of its best sites never falling below 30.
“We think we are in pretty good shape,” he said. “I’ve got a few places, in my very coldest holes, that are going to be little to no fruit. But I would say we’re 90% intact right now. Assuming we lose no more, we’ve been trimmed a little but we’re in good shape.”
He said his grapes should be fine. They were less vulnerable to the cold because they come out of dormancy later than the peaches.
Local peaches are blooming later than normal this spring, thanks to spring weather that has taken its time in arriving. Talbott said the normal date of full bloom is April 5, and this year it’s been this week. Sanders said he thinks the harvest for peaches and cherries is going to be maybe 7 to 10 days later than normal.
“But there’s a lot of them out there,” he said.
A late bloom is generally a benefit for local growers in terms of decreased susceptibility to spring freezes.
“If you were playing poker, you’ve got a really good hand when you bloom late,” Talbott said.
Earlier blooms leave crops exposed to a longer period of longer nights and shorter days before the danger of spring frosts is over, he said.
Sanders said his orchards in Palisade are along Interstate 70 and are warmer than other peach-growing areas locally. That provided an advantage with Wednesday night’s freeze, but can be a disadvantage in other circumstances when his buds are open and exposed to freeze damage when buds in colder areas are still closed.
While freezes can do some of the thinning of buds that otherwise has to be done by hand, neither Sanders nor Talbott is comfortable counting much on Mother Nature to take on that task.
Said Sanders, “The way Mother Nature thins, she’s got some big, bulbous thumbs and fingers, and so the way Mother Nature thins, some orchards are full and complete and then other orchards have got nothing in them. And so I would argue that getting through the frost unscathed is what we want.”
He said freezes also can damage fruit, creating problems like split pits that result in fruit having to be culled.
Said Talbott, “We would rather be able to control our thinning.”
That’s particularly the case closer to full bloom, when freezes can wipe out half an orchard, he said.
“At this point we’re trying to protect anything and everything,” he said.
He said that 10 days ago when a couple of cold fronts came through, Talbott Farms was a bit more cavalier in taking frost protections for buds that weren’t so far along. It implemented protective measures when temperatures fell to 20 degrees, knowing it already had lost 20% or 30% of the buds but that the temperature would have to fall to 10 degrees not to have a crop.
“At that point we’re thinning (via frosts). Now ... we want to do it mechanically, but not by nature. Earlier it does us a bit of a favor; now, not at all.”