Wet recent weather that has bolstered state snowpack levels while occasionally making for dicey driving is about to give way to drier but frigid conditions in the region.
Mark Miller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said the area has been in an active weather pattern the last several days, with storm system after storm system coming through. He said another system, with perhaps light snow accumulations in the mountains and a brief snow shower locally, is expected today and into Friday.
“Then we kind of go into a drier pattern. It looks like we kind of cut off the tap for a little while,” he said.
He said another storm is possible later this weekend, but it looks like it will mostly stay to the south, and the next possible moisture may come perhaps in the middle of next week, but that looks uncertain for now.
For now, “the main story is going to be the temperatures. We’re looking pretty cold, especially after this little wave goes through (today) into Friday; it will bring a fresh shot of cold,” Miller said.
He said highs locally aren’t expected to get out of the 20s on Friday and probably into the weekend, and lows are expected to drop into the low teens or single digits tonight, and to be in the single digits on Friday and Saturday nights. Lows in more cold-prone areas in the region such as Gunnison may well fall below 0 degrees.
Miller said that contributing to the cold are blocking ridges of high pressure across northern latitudes in Greenland, northern Canada and the North Pole, which is resulting in systems dropping in from the northwest and bringing cold temperatures behind them.
Locally, “it will be cold but not quite record cold,” he said.
Some of the snow that has moved through Colorado was part of a system that brought heavy snow in California and blizzards on the Great Plains, including in eastern Colorado where driving conditions became perilous. Miller said snow accumulations have occurred in western Colorado mostly in the mountains.
Grand Junction officially received a tenth of an inch of snow Tuesday, as measured at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, and a trace of snow on Monday.
After a good start to Colorado’s snowpack accumulation season, which is important to water supplies, the statewide average had fallen to 92% of normal by early December. But it had rebounded to 109% of median by Wednesday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Upper Colorado River and Gunnison River basins were at 116% and 113% of normal, respectively. Snowpack levels range from 130% in the combined Yampa/White river basins to 74% in the Arkansas River Basin.
On Wednesday, Powderhorn Mountain Resort reported having received 5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours and a foot over the last 48 hours. The resort last week was able to open more of the mountain to skiing for the winter by starting operations of its West End Lift.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center had issued an avalanche warning for Wednesday for the Grand Mesa due to heavy snow and strong winds that it said were creating highly dangerous avalanche conditions.
Summer moisture and winter snow have eased drought conditions in Colorado.
Areas of moderate drought in northwest Colorado have been reduced thanks to recent storms and above-normal snowpack conditions there, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of western Colorado, including all of Mesa County, is now rated as abnormally dry but not in drought.