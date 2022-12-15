Wet recent weather that has bolstered state snowpack levels while occasionally making for dicey driving is about to give way to drier but frigid conditions in the region.

Mark Miller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said the area has been in an active weather pattern the last several days, with storm system after storm system coming through. He said another system, with perhaps light snow accumulations in the mountains and a brief snow shower locally, is expected today and into Friday.