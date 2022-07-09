Five Coloradans, including two state officials with Western Slope ties, have been named to a commission that will recommend ways that the federal government can better address the threat of wildfires.
Dan Gibbs, a Summit County resident and certified wildland firefighter who is executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, and Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and former fire chief in Rifle, are among the appointees to the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.
Other Coloradans who were appointed include Jim Hubbard, Madelene McDonald and Scott Miller. Hubbard, now retired, was the undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and served as the Colorado state forester from 1984-2004. McDonald is a senior watershed scientist at Denver Water and Miller is the senior regional director for the Southwest Region of The Wilderness Society.
The commission was established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will recommend ways federal agencies can better prevent, mitigate, suppress and manage wildland fires, and restore lands affected by fire.
More than 500 applications were received for the nonfederal positions on the commission, and 18 primary and 18 alternate nonfederal commission members were selected. Hubbard and McDonald will serve as primary members, respectively serving as someone with expertise in national wildland fire cohesive strategy, and as a representative of the public utilities industry. Gibbs, Morgan and Miller will serve as alternates, respectively filling a seat reserved for an official representing a state natural resources or similar agency, a seat focused on state fire response, and a seat filled by a representative of a nonprofit focused on forest management and environmental conservation.
In a statement congratulating the two members of his administration for their appointment, Gov. Jared Polis said, “As we face the reality of a year-round fire season, we are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of fires and keep Coloradans safe and healthy, and we look forward to sharing our forward-thinking approach with national partners on this commission.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said in a statement, “As Colorado faces record drought and megafires, Dan, Jim, Madelene, Scott, and Mike are critical voices we must listen to as we seek to restore lands affected by wildfire and prevent future blazes. It is paramount that Coloradans have a seat at the table. This commission – and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investments in our forests – will help us better mitigate and manage wildfires in the long term.”
In a news release, the Interior Department said the commission’s “creation comes at an important time as shifting development patterns, land and fire management decisions, and climate change have turned fire ‘seasons into fire ‘years’ in which increasingly destructive fires are exceeding available federal firefighting resources.”
However, it also said that the infrastructure law “provides historic funding” for reducing wildfire risks, detecting fires, instituting firefighter workforce reforms and building more resilient infrastructure.
This year, the Interior Department said, it and the Department of Agriculture have allocated an initial $234 million in investments from the law for wildfire resilience work.
The bill also supports increases to bring federal firefighter pay in alignment with their state and local counterparts, while aiding in recruitment and retention of a more permanent and stable federal firefighting force, Interior said.