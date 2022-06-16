A local group that has given a lot to the Bureau of Land Management via partnership efforts over the years received something big in return Wednesday, in the form of a national award from the agency.
Colorado Canyons Association received one of the agency’s 2022 Making a Difference National Volunteer Awards, as one of three entities to be recognized nationally in the group excellence award category. The honors were presented nationally over Zoom on Wednesday, although Colorado Canyons Association representatives gathered in Grand Junction with some area BLM officials and BLM Acting Colorado State Director Stephanie Connolly to receive their award in person.
“Of course we’re overjoyed,” Chris Herrman, the group’s executive director, said about the honor.
The association’s origins date back to around 2005-06, when it was working originally as Friends of McInnis Canyons in support of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. In 2011 it changed its name, hired its first full-time executive director and expanded its mission to foster community stewardship, education and awareness of national conservation lands more broadly, with a focus on the McInnis Canyons, Dominguez-Escalante and Gunnison Gorge national conservation areas.
“It’s a long, productive relationship,” Herrman said of the association’s work with the BLM. “As they said (Wednesday), there’s so much that we do in partnership with them that just wouldn’t get done if we weren’t their partner.”
“We nominated them because it’s really well-deserved. They really are a national leader,” said Collin Ewing, who has managed the McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante areas the last nine years and is leaving his job this summer for a BLM position in California.
Among the accomplishments that earned the group the national plaudits are its efforts to get more than 2,000 students in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties outside each year for educational programs. Herrman said 500 or 600 of those go on the association’s river program. When the pandemic hit and some outings were canceled, the group worked with the BLM, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and others to provide virtual field trips through the creation of educational videos that have been uploaded to YouTube and now can be viewed by anyone.
Herrman said the association has six year-round staff, and five seasonal employees associated with its river program. He said some 130 volunteers contributed about 1,900 hours of time combined last year, which is almost what a full-time employee would work year-round.
“Our volunteers are basically filling the role of an additional full-time staff” member, he said.
These volunteers work on not just educational programs but stewardship projects such as trail and river cleanup and post-wildfire restoration work. They also are involved in citizen science undertakings, and other initiatives such as working in support of getting the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area certified as a Dark Sky Place by the International Dark Sky Association.
As Ewing prepares to leave the area, he feels lucky to have worked in an area that is so engaged with its public lands, and says having a group like Colorado Canyons Association is a testament to that engagement, and the willingness of people to pitch in when it comes to public lands management.
“It’s neat to see them get that recognition. It feels really good to see what we’ve been working on (together) get some accolades,” he said.
As for what the future holds for the Colorado Canyons Association, Herrman has been excited to do more to the south, in Delta and Montrose counties. It has hired a staff person based in Montrose, has hired someone else with Montrose ties, and has begun working with the school district in Montrose on education programs.
“We’re getting increased traction down there and I just think that’s going to be a continued area for us to grow, in Delta and Montrose counties,” Herrman said.