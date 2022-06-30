Colorado Canyons Association will be able to provide a two-day field trip in English and Spanish for the entire fifth-grade class of District 51’s Dual Immersion Academy with the help of a new Colorado Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Equity Grant Program created by a bill passed by the state legislature last year.
The nonprofit association received $7,500 from the program, which first made the funding available this year. The association is planning to offer Dias del Agua y Tierra, or Days of Water and Earth, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and the school on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
Annie Carter, the association’s program coordinator, said the students will be split in two groups, with each spending one day floating the Gunnison River from Escalante to Bridgeport, and the other on top of the Uncompahgre Plateau in the upper Big Dominguez Creek area. In keeping with how the students are taught in school, in both Spanish and English, the same approach will take place over the two days.
Carter said some BLM staff who are native speakers of Spanish will help in delivering the program, which will focus on things such as the ecology of the riparian corridor versus the upland habitat, and also the history of the Old Spanish Trail associated with the Spanish missionaries bearing the names by which the conservation area is now known. The program also will touch on the importance of public lands and national conservation areas, Carter said.
She said the field trip is one the association had hoped to put on in 2020, “but obviously that did not go as planned,” thanks to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers in 2021 approved a bill to create a grant program, to be overseen by an outdoor equity board, to increase access and opportunities for underserved youth and their families to experience the state’s parks, public lands and other outdoor areas.
The grants are funded through a redistribution of spillover state lottery funds that have been earmarked for the state general fund after other lottery-funded programs like Great Outdoors Colorado are fully funded. In the first grant cycle, $550,000 was made available initially, although about $1 million was later added to the first cycle’s grant pool. The goal is for the fund to be ratcheted up to a level of about $3 million a year in coming years.
Said Carter, “We’re just super-appreciative of this grant opportunity and that this is something the state has made available.”
She said other states have been starting to make outdoor equity funds available, and an effort is underway to offer similar funds at the federal level.
“I think that this money is just going to be going to a lot of organizations around Colorado that are doing awesome work. We’re so glad to be part of this first round of recipients.”
Gabriel Otero, a Fruita resident who is a senior campaign specialist for The Wilderness Society, was heavily involved in the push to get the new program created, both through his job and his involvement with the group Next 100 Colorado, which works on issues including equitable outdoor access for everyone. He said New Mexico was the first state to create such a program.
Otero said the Colorado bill had the support of a coalition of more than 60 entities including nonprofits, schools and tribes.
“In short it’s to help youth get outside,” he said of the grant program.
He said it’s directed toward low-income youth, youth of color, LGBTQ-plus youth and those with disabilities.
Applicants applied for $11 million in funding during the first grant cycle, he said.
“Obviously there was a great demand for it,” Otero said.
He alerted Colorado Canyons Association about the funding opportunity and was glad to hear the group got some funding. Otero said youth who get outside do better in school, are absent less from classes and benefit in terms of their physical and mental health.
“We’re grateful for state leadership to fund this (grant program),” he said. “This is a win for all Coloradans, a great foundation to build on to help make the outdoors accessible for all.”
Carter said that a lot of the Colorado Canyons Association’s works historically has focused on equity and inclusivity when it comes to connecting local students to public lands. She noted the high level of students in the local school districts it serves who qualify for free and reduced-cost school lunches.
Colorado Canyons Association also has had a focus on cultural inclusivity over the last few years, she said. A Junior Rangers program it has developed for the McInnis Canyons and Gunnison Gorge national conservation areas has been translated into Spanish and can be downloaded from its website, and it is plans to have a translation done for a Junior Rangers program .