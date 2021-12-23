Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation pursuing public-land conservation bills will be looking for other means to pass them after the measures were left out of the final defense bill passed out of Congress last week.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act and a lands bill package that includes U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette’s Colorado Wilderness Act had been approved as amendments in a House of Representatives version of the National Defense Authorization Act that passed in September.
But as part of the effort to win enough Republican support to get the defense bill through the Senate, no public lands measures ended up in the ultimate bill that cleared both chambers of Congress.
The CORE Act would provide various levels of new protections to some 400,000 acres in the state. It would withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future oil and gas leasing, include wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, and resolve decades of uncertainty regarding the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison by formally designating its boundaries.
It also would establish Camp Hale outside Leadville, where the 10th Mountain Division’s famed ski troops trained during World War II, as the nation’s first National Historic Landscape.
The earlier House-passed defense measure also had included the Protecting American Wilderness, or PAW, Act, which combines public-land measures in several states. These include 660,000 acres of wilderness designations DeGette, D-Denver, long has pursued for western Colorado, including for local areas such as the Little Bookcliffs and Demaree, Bangs and Roubideau canyons.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, the House sponsor of the CORE Act, had written to the Democratic chairs and Republican ranking members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees, asking them to include the CORE Act in the final defense bill version.
They wrote that it has wide support, including from seven counties, 12 municipalities, the state of Colorado and “countless outdoor businesses, sportsmen, conservation, and recreation organizations.”
However, those opposing both the CORE and DeGette bills include U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who represents western Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
“I was ... glad to see that the DeGette and Neguse land grab bills were removed in this (final) version of the bill, preventing more than 760,000 acres of land in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District from being locked up by the federal government,” she said after the House’s passage of the final bill.
Bennet and Hickenlooper had filed an amendment to the defense bill to include the CORE Act, but no amendments to the bill were voted on in the Senate this year.
“I’m disappointed that Congress has failed to send the CORE Act — a balanced and broadly supported bill in Colorado — to the President’s desk,” Bennet said Monday. “Colorado shouldn’t have to wait on Washington any longer, and that’s why I’ll continue to do everything in my power to get the CORE Act across the finish line.”
DeGette called the Senate’s failure to include the multiple measures making up the PAW Act in the defense bill “disgraceful.”
“The American people have spoken loud and clear on this issue, and they are squarely behind us in this fight to protect more of our nation’s public lands. With such tremendous support and momentum on our side, I am confident –– despite the Senate’s actions –– that we will get this legislation signed into law soon.”
Jim Ramey, Colorado state director for The Wilderness Society, which long has pushed for passage of the CORE Act, said he thinks its backers in Congress are doing all they can to get it passed. He said he’s lost track of how many times it has passed in the House, and backers just need to get it past the hurdle of the Senate.
He hopes the measure will be further considered as soon as January and pass sometime next year, even if it’s in a lame-duck Congress after next fall’s congressional elections.
”I remain hopeful, and hopefully 2022 is the year that it finally gets done,” he said.
By Neguse’s count, the CORE Act has cleared the House four times so far, with bipartisan support. He said Monday that “we will not stop working until we deliver this historic conservation law for the people of our state.”