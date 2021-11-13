A former Colorado senator was recently inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame.
Former U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, 88, was one of eight inductees recognized this year in a Nov. 6 ceremony. Campbell is a Northern Cheyenne Native American who lives in Ignacio in Southwest Colorado.
He served as a U.S. Representative for Colorado from 1987 to 1993, and was a U.S. Senator from Colorado from 1993 to 2005. He was also a member of the Colorado House of Representatives for the 59th district from 1983 to 1987.
In March 1995, after two years in office, Campbell switched parties from Democratic to Republican.
The National Native American Hall of Fame, located in Great Falls, Montana, was founded in 2016 by James Parker Shield of the Little Shell Tribe. Shield, the CEO of the organization, created the National Native Hall of Fame to honor and bring attention to those “movers and shakers” that have accomplished a lot, according to a story on kxlf.com out of Butte, Montana.
Prior to getting into politics, Campbell made a name for himself as a Korean War veteran and in the sport of judo.
Campbell joined the Air Force and served in Korea from 1951-53. While in the Air Force, Campbell obtained his GED and then used his G.I. Bill to attend San Jose State University, where he graduated in 1957.
Campbell was a member of the San Jose State judo team and won national titles in 1961, 1962, and 1963, and a gold medal in the 1963 Pan-American Games. In 1964, he competed in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, becoming the first Native American to be part of a United States Olympic Judo Team.
In 1978, he and his wife moved from California after purchasing a ranch near Ignacio on the Southern Ute reservation near Durango.
Campbell is also a renowned jewelry maker who has won numerous awards for his work.
Shield traveled to the newly opened First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for this year’s ceremony. The grand opening of the facility was held in October.
“There’s not enough attention being paid to contemporary Native Americans and their achievements and their contributions to Native America as well as America in general, and that people really don’t know that much about Native Americans since they went on the reservations in the late 1800’s and what great things a lot of them have done over the past number of decades,” Shield said in the kxlf.com story.
The other 2021 inductees are:
■ Dave Anderson: Choctaw/Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe, national restaurant chain entrepreneur
■ Joy Harjo, Muscogee (Creek): three-time U.S. Poet Laureate
■ Marcella LeBeau: Cheyenne River Sioux, noted military nurse
■ Emil Notti: Athabascan, Alaskan Native claims leader
■ Katherine Siva Saubel: Cahuilla/Morongo Band of Mission Indians, language preservationist and museum founder
■ Ernie Stevens Sr.: Oneida Nation, government and Native organization leader
■ W. Richard West: Southern Cheyenne/Arapaho, founding director of the National Museum of the American Indian
Since starting induction ceremonies in 2018, 32 people have been inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame.