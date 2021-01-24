Around 40 volunteers bundled up and braved the rain to feed hungry people on Saturday at Clifton Christian Church, at 3241 F ¼ Rd.
The church holds its drive-thru food pantry on the fourth Saturday of every month with help from the Food Bank of the Rockies. Those in need wait in line in their cars as volunteers fill boxes with meat, produce and everything in between.
The work is all the more important because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re out here filling the gap to fight food insecurity in Mesa County,’’ said Jackie Feaster, director of Clifton Christian Church Food and Clothing. “This is our Saturday pantry, we also have ones on Wednesdays and Fridays. We usually expect 300-500 cars. This time is going to be lower because of the date.”
The mobile pantry was just a quarterly event before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s held every month. Feaster, who has been director for 11 years and started the pantry three years ago, said the amount of people needing food has skyrocketed.
Clifton’s pantry served about 33,000 people and 11,000 households last year, Feaster said. Each household is counted once and entered into their database with the Food Bank of the Rockies.
Feaster also counts each individual, and there were 3,000 new people added to the Food Bank of the Rockies system in 2020.
“It tells me there’s great need here. Some people lost hours or lost jobs, period. A lot of our clients are the working poor,” Feaster said. “Kids were home a lot, too. There was a great need with kids being home longer over the summer.”
On Saturday, the line stretched down I-70 Business Loop Frontage Road and around the corner onto F ¼ Road, approximately 1,000 feet.
Drivers would check in with volunteers and provide their information. Then they would drive further into the lot to receive their food.
That’s where the volunteers, bundled and masked, would unload bags of food, sort them and then fill boxes to place into the trunks of cars.
Feaster purchases most of the food from grocery stores or Food Bank of the Rockies. And, she doesn’t make concessions on the quality of food. That mindset has rubbed off on some of the volunteers.
Spirits were high on Saturday.
Despite the fresh rain and low temperatures, people worked hard to provide the foot as efficiently as possible.
Tomas Springer has been volunteering with Clifton Christian Church’s pantry for about a year. He and his wife lend their time to other pantries around the valley, too.
“We were helping some people in Arizona who needed clothes. If I had told Jackie about it, boy she would have sent me back with a semi-truck full of clothes,” Springer said.
Feaster can’t do it on her own, though. She’s always looking for volunteers and non-perishable food donations. The best way to help is through financial donations.
For more information, you can call the church at 970-434-7392 or email Feaster at cccfood@hotmail.com.