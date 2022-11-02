Dan Prenzlow

Dan Prenzlow is retiring from Colorado Parks and Wildlife following his suspension after a Black employee complained about offensive remarks he made during a conference awards ceremony six months ago.

Alease “Aloe” Lee was the organizer of CPW’s annual Partners in the Outdoors conference when Prenzlow tried to thank her for her contributions, reportedly saying “there she is, in the back of the bus, Aloe!”