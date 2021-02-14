Cold weather and snow arrived on the Western Slope and experts are urging caution during what has already been a deadly avalanche season.
Mesa County is going to experience cold temperatures and precipitation through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
But worries are stemming from Grand Mesa and deeper within the Rocky Mountains. The mesa, for example, will have consistent and heavy snow through Wednesday, at least.
That weather is sure to bring people out of their homes.
“Know the conditions and know your limits,” said Randy Hampton, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Dress in layers, cover your hands and feet and avoid most slopes.”
That latter point is because of what Hampton called one of Colorado’s most dangerous avalanche seasons in recent memory, if not state history.
Already, eight people have died in the state from avalanches.
The reason for deadlier avalanches? Early snow packs from 2020 melted because of warm weather, then froze again, creating a layer of ice. The issues begin when new snow falls onto the ice.
“Any more weight causes everything to shift,” Hampton said. “Even a snowmobile on a flat surface can lead to shifts. This situation is going to last until spring when everything melts.”
Hampton also noted that some of the eight victims were experienced and went deeper into the backcountry so he urges caution to any outdoor adventurers. More people could be outside this weekend, which might persuade the experienced crowd to venture further from the public and into areas most would avoid.
“It’s great to see people get outside. We live in a beautiful state that offers opportunities but also inherent risks,” Hampton said. “We’re in an extreme avalanche season that requires the same care and attention as wildfire season.”
Just as important as what you’re doing outside is what you’re wearing and what you’re bringing.
There are few duos more iconic than Interstate 70 and heavy winter traffic. You don’t want to find yourself underdressed, out of gas, and stuck on the interstate or in a snow ditch.
“I always bring sleeping bags with me. You need to prepare to be stuck,” said Seth Anderson, owner of Loki Outdoor Shop at 445 Colorado Ave. “Overprepare. Bring food and water, because mountain weather is serious.”
Grand Mesa is under winter weather advisory from the NWS.
For the most current information, Hampton recommends visiting avalanche.state.co.us or the backcountry safety tab on the front page of Colorado.com, the state’s tourism website.