The sudden shift to online learning in the spring damaged the academic growth of School District 51 students, which is why administrators were so adamant in returning to classrooms this fall.
Now, a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases is raising the alarm for D51 officials, who fear it could send students and staff back online.
“We’re obviously very concerned about this,” District Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “I think we have an effective system of in-person learning and virus monitoring. Some schools haven’t been hit nearly as hard as others.”
Mesa County’s previously low case numbers have taken a turn for the worse and have surpassed 800 new cases in the past two weeks, a doubling of deaths and a 7.9% two-week positive rate. Sirko has said on multiple occasions that D51 will take its cue from Mesa County Public Health on whether or not to move online.
In mid-October, Sirko was told by Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr that in-person learning has not contributed to the area’s increase in cases.
District 51 has had instances of students quarantining and a handful of schools moving to virtual learning because of positive cases.
Three D51 schools have had to shift to remote learning since the start of the school year on Aug. 24. In each instance, it was because of the volume of staff and students needing to quarantine after a positive case.
R-5 High School was the first to do so on Sept. 24. Then on Oct. 23, East Middle School shifted online after a string of positive cases would have caused more than 200 students and several staff members to quarantine. Those students and staff returned to school on Wednesday. Most recently, Independence Academy Charter School shifted to remote learning on Oct. 30. The Independence Academy school board chose to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
County health will notify Tanya Marvin, D51 nursing coordinator, of a positive case within the district. From there, the district and health department will collaborate on contact tracing to identify who was a close contact, meaning they were within six feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes.
“Let’s say a kid who tests positive rides the bus and there’s two kids per seat. First, we’ll look at where they sit on the bus and identify the kids who sit on each seat within six feet in front of, behind and beside them,” Marvin said. “Then we’ll look at their class seating chart to identify who is within six feet of them.”
When the question of whether or not to shift a school online arises, the determining factor for the school district is how many staff will have to quarantine, Sirko said.
That’s because there’s a shortage of substitute teachers. If one teacher can’t make it in, finding one replacement is relatively easy. But that task becomes more difficult with each staff member or teacher that has to quarantine.
“In a good year, we don’t have enough subs,” said Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association. “In a year like this, we’re really short and the subs we have are under a lot of stress.”
Peterson said that the feelings of union members are mixed. Some feel as safe as they can given the situation while others are terrified of contracting COVID-19. He said that the number of teachers scared of being exposed in school isn’t large but he has received enough calls to have the issue on his radar.
Sirko said the health of students and staff is District 51’s top priority and it is monitoring the situation daily.
Peterson, meanwhile, wanted to be blunt but polite when addressing the area’s treatment of the virus while emphasizing the importance of in-person learning.
“It does seem to be that our behavior as a community is leading to more cases. That filters into our schools,” he said. “And then one school closes. And then another. And then eventually, everyone is online.”