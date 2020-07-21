In an effort to help ensure the state’s election system is free of outside tampering, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is creating a special team to guard against breaches in security.
Her new five-person Rapid Response Election Security Cyber Unit is to be a team of highly trained election security experts whose main job is to help protect the state’s elections from cyber attacks, foreign interference and disinformation campaigns.
“States must be equipped to withstand attacks from foreign countries on our election infrastructure and increased cyber hostility,” Griswold said. “(The team) will focus on bridging the gap between cyber experts and county election administrators and on strategies to combat cyber attacks and disinformation.”
The team is to be led by Nathan Blumenthal, formerly the deputy assistant secretary for counter terrorism and threat prevention in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Prior to that, he was director of the department’s efforts to combat foreign influence in the 2018 elections, and served as director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council.
According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, about three-fourths of American voters say it is very or somewhat likely that Russia or some other foreign government will attempt to influence the 2020 elections. That includes about 84% of Democratic voters and 59% of Republicans.
Griswold said the new unit is only one part of her plan to help ensure Colorado’s elections aren’t tampered with. She said her information technology department of 40 experts also are working on the issue, as is her four-person cyber security team.
Griswold helped in efforts to reverse homeland security policy in not alerting states of cyber attacks on state, county or local infrastructures, and helped get the nation’s intelligence community to more quickly declassify threats aimed at states’ elections systems.