Today is the last day of school for Fall 2020 and it has been a wild ride for School District 51.
The district set sail through uncharted waters when it made the decision in July to start the year with in-person learning that began on Aug. 17. Now the community is emerging on the other side of the storm a little battered. But most of all, the voyage went better than expected.
“I feel it went as well as could be expected, and that’s a success,” said Superintendent Diana Sirko. “Most students are in school and learning every day.”
District 51 chose to start in-person because of students regressing during remote learning during the spring. That announcement came at a heated school board meeting in July.
On one hand, students suffering academically, emotionally and socially showed that in-person learning was necessary. On the other hand, a lot was unknown about in-person learning’s role in possibly contributing to spreading the virus.
“School was good but it was kind of boring because we couldn’t do much,” said Natalee Benjamin, 10, a student at Dual Immersion Academy. “But I’m very lucky to be in school.”
The district offered an online-only alternative to in-person learning called D51 Online. But it underestimated how many students would go that route. In September, there were fewer than 100 teachers educating about 3,000 kids. The District responded by reassigning teachers mid-semester.
A point of contention with D51 Online was that there was no hard deadline for students and parents to make a final decision. That led to instances of people going back and forth between a computer screen and a physical classroom. In Sirko’s estimation, about 1,000 students returned to in-person learning during the semester.
“That led to teachers learning multiple curriculums, which is stressful,” said Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association. “Flexibility is a good thing, especially in the pandemic. But that was a lot to handle.”
The district’s argument, though, is that flexibility to that extent is necessary. Parents are wanting to ensure their students get the best education they can in an ever-changing situation. That means what works at first may not work for the whole year. Some students thrived online, though. So the district will be making D51 Online a permanent option.
“You don’t know how well it rides if you don’t take it out for a test drive,” Sirko said.
Problems were more than just where students were learning. It was also unpredictability within the schools.
In mid-November, District 51 announced that all high schools, Fruita 8/9, most middle schools and Pomona Elementary School would go to remote learning. That was because of a county-wide surge in COVID-19 cases — including outbreaks at several D51 schools. All but the four high schools and Fruita 8/9 returned to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.
Precautions from the virus, not the virus itself, were what led to the district and any schools going remote.
If one elementary school teacher was in quarantine for possible exposure, then any students or staff members they were in regular close contact with would be at risk as well. That left a need for substitutes, a pool that was down 200 people because of the pandemic. If there was no one available for in-person teaching, then the class would move to remote. Lather, rinse, repeat.
According to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there are 65 active staff quarantines as of Thursday night — compared to 1,140 student quarantines. Few of those are positive cases.
“I had students out for over seven days at a time,” said Tracy Seremak, a teacher at Palisade High School. “That’s a significant amount of work to make up. I get worried when one of my (students) even misses a couple of days.”
The common thread throughout the community, though. Natalee didn’t like that cohorting forced friends to split up at Dual Immersion Academy, but she accepts why it happened.
Seremak said that when the district is juggling so many balls, some are bound to fall. Peterson agreed that, circumstantially, it was a success since many larger districts have been remote since March.
Some parents are grateful that most schools had in-person learning for much of the fall.
“I didn’t have much faith that it would work out but it’s been much smoother than anticipated,” said Heather Benjamin, Natalee’s mother. “I’m still worried my kids are a year behind after the spring and instances of remote learning, though.”
That uncertainty still lingers in a district of 28,000 students and staff. Sirko said the district will return to in-person learning on Jan. 6 after the holiday break, but that could change if the holidays create another virus surge.
Looking ahead, Peterson wants more communication with teachers for decision making. He also wants to offload unnecessary mandatory work for teachers that aren’t essential to learning.
“Projects, programs, improvement plans. I don’t want to step on toes and I do think they’re important, but most folks aren’t in a position to go beyond right now,” Peterson said.
That will likely be in discussion between the stakeholders now that the school year has ended.
Sirko reiterated that it’s important to be fluid with the pandemic, at least until vaccines are given to teachers, which could be as early as February.
“We can’t control the variables,” Sirko said. “We can just respond to them.”