With only two weeks to go in the school year, a second Fruita school has been added to Mesa County’s outbreak list.
Eight positive cases have been reported at Fruita Middle School, 239 N. Maple St., since May 4, according to the Mesa County Public Health data dashboard. Shelledy Elementary School, 353 N. Mesa St., is only a stone’s throw away and first reported an outbreak on April 27. That case count is now up to 25.
According to the School District 51 data dashboard, 41 Shelledy students and 23 Fruita Middle students are quarantined.
“The end of the year is supposed to be a fun time. It breaks my heart to quarantine classes right now knowing that they won’t be back in the classroom for the rest of the school year,” District 51 Nursing Coordinator Tanya Marvin said. “But student safety is our top priority and that’s more important than fun year-end activities.”
This development comes at a precarious time for not just the district but the county’s COVID-19 situation.
The B.1.617.2 variant, first found in India, was detected in Mesa County last week in people with no recent travel history. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is setting up a testing site at Fruita 8/9, 1835 J Rd., to gauge the variant’s presence in the community. CDPHE told the district that the India variant has been detected in two schools “at opposite ends of the valley,” Marvin said. She did not say if either schools were in Fruita.
“We don’t know what this means about our protocols in place, which are the standard protocols. There are more questions than answers now. My hope is that CDPHE comes in and we’re able to get a clearer picture,” Marvin said. “It’s frustrating because we’re so close to the end of the year. Why here, of all places, and why now?”
Mesa County has reported 581 new cases in the past two weeks and county health is listing 13 active outbreaks.
As of now, it doesn’t appear that Fruita Middle or any other schools are in danger of going to fully remote learning.
Shelledy went remote for the final week of April, the first school this semester to do so. Marvin said that, as of now, Fruita Middle isn’t on that path.
Although other nearby schools are unaffected, namely Fruita 8/9 and Fruita Monument High School, that could change.
“I’m not surprised at all that we have an outbreak at Fruita Middle so soon after Shelledy, but this isn’t just sibling-to-sibling contact. Fruita is a tight community where everyone goes to church together and plays Little League together,” Marvin said.
Marvin is hopeful for a good turnout today by the community for testing. The site will be up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. You can find the registration link through a MCPH news release by visiting health.mesacounty.us/news.