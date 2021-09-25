A local public servant’s effort to keep the community informed on transportation news and education has earned her an award from her peers.
Sarah Brooks, mobility manager for the Mesa County Regional Transportation and Planning Office, has worked hard to put together her monthly Mobile Mesa County newsletter.
Those efforts were rewarded by winning the Marketing Program of the Year award from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies.
“I was totally surprised by it. I didn’t know I was nominated; it’s really nice to be recognized by my peers,” she said. “My whole goal with this is to keep the community informed on transportation news, and educate them on active transportation like walking and biking. I hope this brings more awareness to that.”
Since Brooks became mobility manager about two years ago, she’s made a concerted effort to get information out to the community. She made an Instagram page a few months after she joined and created a Facebook page not long after that to centralize transportation news.
Her newsletters often update readers on the happenings of Grand Valley Transit (GVT) and developments to wayfaring around Mesa County.
It was intended to update GVT partners, but the community caught wind and wanted to be in the know.
“So, I started including information on active transportation to let people know of the benefits,” she said.
“I also gave advice on how to incorporate that lifestyle. Like, substitute one five-mile trip a week with a bike ride, or a one-mile trip with a walk. This way, you’re getting exercise and cutting down your carbon emissions.”
Brooks is also a big advocate of the social gains of that lifestyle.
She rides her bike to work two or three times per week. Every time she takes that half-mile stretch from C½ Road to Las Colonias, she passes by the same man.
They exchange pleasantries and ride on. They don’t know each other’s names, but she calls him her bike buddy.
“You really build a community outside,” she said. That aspect of my newsletter isn’t meant for people like me, but those who felt too cooped up during COVID-19 and started going out more. There are so many benefits to this.”
The Western Slope earned another award from the association, too. The Town of Mountain Village won Resort Agency of the Year.