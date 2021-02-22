DENVER — While the Colorado House has a slew of the first bills introduced into the renewed session that various committees are to debate this week, the Senate has very little on its calendar.
■ Monday: The House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is to hear HB1102, the Pet Store Consumer Protection Act, a measure partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, to require pet stores to be licensed by the state’s agriculture commissioner, and include more detailed information on the background, price and health of a cat or dog that is for sale.
■ Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to debate HB1064, which would make various changes to how juveniles with mental health disorders are treated when they are accused of committing sexual offenses.
■ Wednesday: The House Transportation and Local Government Committee is to hear another Soper bill, HB1109, that would make various changes to the state’s Broadband Development Board, including modifying its composition and promoting discounted services to low-income households.
■ Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to discuss HB1075, a measure that would take out the term “illegal alien” from all state statues, and replace it with “worker without authorization.”
■ Next week: The Colorado Senate will begin the annual process of discussing and approving supplemental budget bills for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby