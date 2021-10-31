By DAN WEST
I was hiking the Palisade Rim Trail last weekend with my dogs and stopped to look at the rock art that is along one section of the trail.
While we were there I got talking to a couple mountain bikers who were out for a ride. They were asking directions for the upper loop and as we talked it struck me just how much trail there is up there and how great it was to have that in my backyard.
The amount of outdoor recreation, the beautiful scenery and the access to public lands were all reasons my wife and I fell in love with this part of the state. I was reminded of that by a letter in the paper this week, which wasn’t about recreation at all, but about art.
In the Oct. 28 issue Allison Sarmo wrote about the impact arts and culture have on economic development and why it should have been included in the Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s Grand Valley Vision Survey. This survey was launched during the Western Colorado Economic Summit and asks the communvity what kind of community they would like to see in a post-pandemic world.
“Grand Junction’s downtown is a State of Colorado designated ‘Creative District,’” Sarmo wrote. “The Art on the Corner sculpture exhibit was one of the very first Main Street sculpture exhibits in the entire country when it began in 1984. AOTC has inspired and helped inform similar sculpture programs in countless other towns and cities throughout the U.S.”
This is a great point that illustrates how art can benefit the community. I know one of the things that I enjoy about visiting Main Street is the public art. The sculptures, along with the wide sidewalks and big street trees make it a really pleasant place to be. I’ll sometimes go down there for no reason at all, just to walk and typically will end up buying a cup of coffee or sandwich.
Sarmo goes on to mention many other arts and culture entities and events like Country Jam and the symphony, which draw people into the community. She was clearly passionate about our local arts and culture.
Her letter got me thinking about economic development and the different forms it takes, from the arts to investing in local trails. I went to GJEP’s survey to check and see if the things I’m passionate about, that I think make this community desirable for me, were in the survey.
I’m happy to say that they were. There were a number of options in the survey for supporting trails, preserving green space and being an outdoor recreation hub. More than that there are things like improving our schools, being a more walkable community and being pet-friendly, included in the survey.
These issues are talked about a lot, but often aren’t discussed as economic development, but making the community a better place will attract more people and more businesses, so they are.
Thanks to Allison Sarmo for writing in. I know I’ll think about this issue differently and I’m glad GJEP already is. Though, they should keep arts and culture in mind as well.
Dan West is the Editorial Page Editor for the Daily Sentinel. He lives in Palisade with his wife and dogs. You can email him at dan.west@gjsentinel.com.