The Rifle Creek Fish Hatchery north of Rifle remained closed Monday along with an associated trail system but residential evacuations had been lifted after a wildfire that started Sunday night and was 70 percent contained by 4 p.m. Monday.
The fire forced the evacuation of residents from Colorado Highway 325 and Garfield County Road 226 north through Rifle Mountain Park, but Colorado River Fire Rescue firefighters and other crews limited the fire to about 3 acres. It burned in heavy juniper and pine as well as tall grasses, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Firefighters remained on scene Monday with a goal of 100 percent containment.
During the emergency, the Garfield Re-2 School District provided an evacuation site at Rifle High School, Red Cross helped by offering housing for evacuees and Garfield County made its fairgrounds available for animal evacuations, as area residents volunteered time and equipment to help remove pets, horses and livestock from the evacuation area.
The sheriff’s office in its release made no reference to a possible fire cause.