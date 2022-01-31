Prospective conversion of federal grazing acreage northeast of Parachute from cattle to sheep use could go far to resolve decades-old concerns about impacts that livestock grazing has been having on riparian conditions.
Larry Sandoval, manager of the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River Valley Field Office, reported on that possibility last week in a presentation to the BLM’s Northwest Colorado Resource Advisory Council.
The concerns have pertained to what’s known as the East Fork Common Allotment, which covers some 8,400 acres on the Roan Plateau. Concerns about impacts of grazing there date back to at least the early 1960s, when the federal government cut animal unit months, or AUMs, there by 61%, to 1,521. According to the BLM, an AUM refers to the use of public lands by one cow and her calf, one horse, or five sheep or goats for a month.
The amount of grazing on the allotment has fluctuated since then as the BLM has continued to wrestle with the challenge of managing grazing on the allotment and its impacts. The allotment, which is 8,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation, is characterized by riparian areas divided by ridges and steep slopes, and the cattle tend to congregate in the riparian areas, where they damage streams and cause other environmental impacts.
In 2017 the BLM proposed cutting permits in half and implementing a new allotment management plan. That proposal was protested by the grazing permittees, Garfield County, the Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association and Wildlands Defense. Sandoval said that at that point the BLM regrouped with permittees.
“We understand that there’s livelihoods at stake here and that there’s a lot of things in play,” he said.
He said that for the last four years the BLM has collected data and worked with permittees on things such as mowing uplands to improve forage outside riparian areas and moving cows around. But problems persist, aggravated by drought and climate change, and the BLM has been considering future management alternatives, such as a 75% permanent reduction in cattle grazing, temporary 20-50% reductions in AUMs with the use of fencing to keep cows out of some areas, and conversion to sheep grazing.
BLM officials say sheep tend to stay out of riparian areas except to get a drink, preferring to be in higher terrain, and they also eat weeds and other forage that cattle won’t eat and that’s found outside riparian areas. The BLM has seen habitat recover in similar terrain where conversion from cattle to sheep grazing has occurred.
As it happens, even as the BLM was looking at options including possibly converting the permits to sheep use, Sandoval said the BLM learned late last year that Jack Farris, the largest permit holder in the allotment, is interested in selling his permits and retiring.
And this week, Sandoval said, the BLM learned that there is a commitment from Farris and the two other active permittees to sell their permits to a sheep operation.
He said the BLM is waiting to see what happens, as things sometimes can fall through.
Still, he said, “We’re excited for that opportunity, and it could be a good solution.”
He said a fourth party has acquired a permit in the allotment as part of a ranch purchase, but that party is more of an investment company that isn’t sure if it would run livestock.
It’s leaning toward supporting whatever direction the BLM wants to go when it comes to the allotment permits.