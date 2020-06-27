A Parachute cop still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 three months after getting infected is warning that it’s not a disease to be taken lightly, as officials in Garfield County worry that a surge in cases there could lead to revived business and social restrictions.
“This virus is very real and everybody needs to take it as such and wear the mask,” Parachute Sgt. Justin Mayfield said Friday during a live Facebook event with Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and Sara Brainard, a public health epidemiology nurse for Garfield County.
“I know I hate wearing it myself, but it’s going to be the best thing to try to keep everybody alive and save as many lives as possible,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield joined local officials in public messaging about the disease after Garfield County on Wednesday reported what the county called a concerning uptick in cases, with 44 being diagnosed between June 8 and 21.
The county currently has a state variance in place letting restaurants, churches and fitness facilities operate at 50% of their normal occupancy limits if they meet certain safety requirements. It could be rescinded if the county has 60 new cases in a two-week period.
Godes said the U.S. Forest Service has told the city that visitation to the popular Hanging Lake Trail will now be allowed at 40% rather than 20% of capacity, but that also could be reversed if the 60-case threshold is exceeded.
County officials worry that another pending variance request with the state could be jeopardized by the swell in case numbers, as could the county’s ability to move into the next statewide phase of response to the pandemic that’s being called “Protect Our Neighbors.”
“We are concerned. We realized that we would see an increase in cases as we opened, but this many cases in this short of time was unexpected,” Garfield County Public Health Director Yvonne Long said in a news release.
Brainard said health officials also are being challenged when it comes to getting some people to tell them their contacts for use in contact tracing to determine the disease’s spread and call on people to go into quarantine. Also, some are not quarantining themselves after possible exposure, authorities say.
Glenwood Springs has a somewhat controversial ordinance requiring use of face masks in facilities open to the public. Godes said achieving herd immunity to COVID-19 in Garfield County would require 70 to 90% of the population getting it, and risking illness like Mayfield experienced.
“I don’t know that that’s the path that we’d be looking to go in,” he said.
He asked Mayfield what he thought about people saying COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, dramatic measures aren’t warranted to fight it and the economy should be reopened full-bore.
“I say we’ve already experienced a lot of deaths,” Mayfield answered. “I feel very fortunate that I was not one of those and I don’t ever want to go through this again.”
Mayfield is believed to have contracted the virus while in a week-long training in Eagle in March.
“It was very frightening for me,” he said of his experience, noting that he is a Type 1 diabetic, putting him at potentially more risk.
His wife and teenage son also got sick. Only Mayfield was able to be tested at the time due to limited testing availability then, although his wife later tested positive after her illness using an antibody test.
Mayfield said the flu is like the common cold compared to what the coronavirus was like.
“I would rather get the flu four times over than I would this again,” he said.
He said it took about three weeks before he started getting better. He and his wife used a pulse oximeter to monitor their oxygen levels, which remained just above the amount where hospitalization is recommended.
“It was a month of isolation at home and it was not pleasant, coughing just so hard that your whole body aches,” Mayfield said.
His wife got a chest X-ray and the doctor said she had “COVID lung,” with spots of pneumonia that had started to form. Mayfield continues to get winded at times due to the disease’s after-effects.
He said that back on the job, he forgets his mask at times when he’s in a hurry.
Still, “We do our best to try to wear the mask at all times. … We’re trying to lead by example, to show people that wearing a mask is not a bad thing.”
Brainard said she thinks there are currently four COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county. None of the hospitalized patients is very old, but she thinks all have pre-existing conditions that can result in complications.
“I think the variety of illness definitely runs the gamut but we really need to protect our vulnerable populations,” she said.