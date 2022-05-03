A major Colorado public-lands bill today moves a step closer to possible passage by Congress with a hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
The committee will consider the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, or CORE, which would provide new protections to more than 400,000 acres in the state.
“This is the furthest that our bill has made it in the Senate so far,” the bill’s Senate sponsor, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said Monday in an online news conference.
CORE would withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future oil and gas leasing, include wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, and resolve decades of uncertainty regarding the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison by formally designating its boundaries.
It also would establish Camp Hale outside Leadville, where the 10th Mountain Division’s ski troops trained during World War II, as the nation’s first National Historic Landscape.
In a new addition to the measure announced Monday by Bennet, some 19,000 acres would be withdrawn from mineral development on Mount Emmons in the Crested Butte area. That’s in keeping with a recent agreement between the Mount Emmons Mining Co. and partners including Crested Butte, Gunnison County and others.
It ends the possibility of large-scale molybdenum mining on the mountain while also addressing issues such as protection of water quality.
CORE has passed the House of Representatives several times, but has seen less success moving through the Senate. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, the House sponsor of the measure, voiced confidence about its prospects of getting through the Senate and becoming law.
“We are so close I think that I, you can probably tell, am pretty excited about the fact that we’re literally almost there,” he said.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who sits on the committee that will hear the bill today, said he thinks there’s a high probability that the bill gets passed this year.
“I think this is the year that the logjam breaks,” he said.
The measure continues to lack support from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, whose district includes much of the land covered in the bill. She has called it a “land grab” by Democrats and objected to the limitations it would place on things like energy development.
But Bennet said the bill has broad, bipartisan support, with backers ranging from local elected officials to mining and snowmobiling interests to public lands advocates.
“I think that’s an important feature of the bill that I hope is going to mean that we’re going to be able to move it forward,” he said.