A bill that would provide protections to some 400,000 acres of public lands appears unlikely to get through Congress this year after it was left out of language agreed to in a defense measure and made public this week.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy, or CORE, Act was not included in the language hammered out in a bipartisan agreement for the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2021 fiscal year. Inclusion in the defense bill had been seen by many as the CORE bill’s best chance of clearing Congress this year. However, no bills pertaining to designation of public lands ended up making it in the defense measure language.
CORE would permanently withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future federal oil and gas leasing, and provide wilderness or other designations covering nearly 100,000 acres in the White River National Forest along the Continental Divide. It would create the first-ever National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale, where the 10th Mountain Division ski troops trained during World War II.
CORE also would designate wilderness or other levels of protection for 61,000 acres in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado and resolve decades of uncertainty by formally designating the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison. Other language aims to get the Bureau of Reclamation to provide more public fishing access to make up for that lost when Blue Mesa and other reservoirs were created on the Gunnison River.
The measure was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
“Michael is disappointed that the CORE Act wasn’t included in the final defense authorization bill, especially because it’s had a Senate hearing, passed the House, and has strong bipartisan support across Colorado,” his office said in a prepared statement. “He’ll continue to pursue every opportunity to pass this critical bill for Colorado.”
The measure passed the House in October 2019, and then again in July as an amendment to the House version of the 2021 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act. It was heard in a Senate committee last month.
Said Jim Ramey, Colorado state director for the Wilderness Society, “We are really proud of the great progress we made on the legislation this Congress … and believe that we can carry that forward and pass it early in the new year.”
The bill will have to start over in a new Congress next year and be considered by the House again as well as the Senate. It will have support next year from John Hickenlooper, the incoming Democratic Colorado senator who will replace Republican Cory Gardner, who neither supported nor opposed the bill.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, opposed it, saying it doesn’t adequately address concerns in western Colorado. He lost in this year’s Republican primary to Lauren Boebert, who went on to be elected to the seat in November, and has called the measure a “land grab” lacking local stakeholder input.
Mark Pearson, a wilderness advocate who is executive director of the San Juan Citizens Alliance, said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, wasn’t interested in seeing land bills included in the defense measure.
“I think that probably put the kibosh on it,” he said of the CORE measure.
The bill’s chances in the Senate will improve next year if Democrats win pending special Senate elections in Georgia and take control of the Senate.
The bill had faced opposition from Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management officials during the Senate hearing.
“I can imagine that position will shift under a new administration,” Pearson said.