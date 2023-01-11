Getting It Right: Jan. 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Letters to the Editor in the Sunday, Jan. 8, Sentinel included a letter from Ann Seccombe, which was printed in error. Seccombe did not author that letter. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ann Seccombe Letter Error Sentinel Author Editor Regret Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 90% 38° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/38° Rain and snow. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 07:32:44 AM Sunset: 05:10:27 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Wed 12% 25° 45° Wed Wednesday 45°/25° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM Sunset: 05:11:27 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 25° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:32:18 AM Sunset: 05:12:28 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 30° 45° Fri Friday 45°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:32:01 AM Sunset: 05:13:29 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sat 7% 35° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/35° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:31:43 AM Sunset: 05:14:32 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Sun 61% 31° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/31° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 61% Sunrise: 07:31:22 AM Sunset: 05:15:35 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Mon 33% 32° 44° Mon Monday 44°/32° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 07:30:59 AM Sunset: 05:16:40 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business