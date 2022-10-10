Getting It Right: Oct. 12, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print In the Oct. 6 Sentinel an article misstated the amount of funding requested by Altitude Pediatrics. The amount is $244,000 per year for three years. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Pediatrics Article Error Amount Regret Sentinel Misstate Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 44° 77° Tue Tuesday 77°/44° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:20:14 AM Sunset: 06:41:06 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 43° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/43° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:21:14 AM Sunset: 06:39:36 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 46° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/46° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:14 AM Sunset: 06:38:07 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 46° 76° Fri Friday 76°/46° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:14 AM Sunset: 06:36:39 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 45° 77° Sat Saturday 77°/45° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:15 AM Sunset: 06:35:11 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 45° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/45° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:16 AM Sunset: 06:33:45 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 46° 70° Mon Monday 70°/46° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:18 AM Sunset: 06:32:19 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business