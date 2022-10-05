Getting It Right: Oct. 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print In the Sunday, Oct. 2, Sentinel a letter to the editor misspelled the last name of Dieter Heinrich. The Sentinel regrets the error. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 49° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM Sunset: 06:51:49 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 47° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/47° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:14:16 AM Sunset: 06:50:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 48° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:14 AM Sunset: 06:48:41 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 49° 73° Sat Saturday 73°/49° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 10% 50° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 49° 73° Mon Monday 73°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business