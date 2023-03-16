GIR Mar 16, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A March 15 article incorrectly stated the location of a proposed affordable housing development. The development is proposed for 665 24 Road, not 665 F Road. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Law Legislation Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 46% 35° 53° Wed Wednesday 53°/35° Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:25:55 AM Sunset: 07:21:20 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy with showers. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 3% 26° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/26° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:24:21 AM Sunset: 07:22:20 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 2% 26° 46° Fri Friday 46°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:46 AM Sunset: 07:23:20 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 28° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/28° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:11 AM Sunset: 07:24:20 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 33° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM Sunset: 07:25:20 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Mon 24% 40° 53° Mon Monday 53°/40° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:18:01 AM Sunset: 07:26:20 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tue 65% 42° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/42° Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM Sunset: 07:27:19 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business